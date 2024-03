FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: FCG vs BFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - March 14, 2024

FC Goa (FCG) are gearing up to face Bengaluru FC (BFC) in a crucial ISL 2023-24 match at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on March 14 at 7:30 pm IST..

Despite a promising start to the season, Goa have faced a recent slump in form, slipping from the top of the table to the fourth position. However, they remain confident in their ability to bounce back, boasting a well-rounded squad capable of turning the tide back in their favor. With the playoffs looming, the Gaurs are keen to regain their momentum and solidify their standing in the league.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC endured a slow start to the season, grappling with early losses and setbacks. Nevertheless, they have exhibited resilience and determination in their recent performances, accumulating 21 points from 18 matches. Currently, the Blues sit firmly in contention for a playoff berth, aiming to secure playoff qualification.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24

Date: 14th March 2024 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Seriton Fernandes, Narayan Das, Sanson Pereira, Jay Gupta, Saviour Gama, and Leander D'Cunha.

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Mohammad Yasir, Brandon Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Retre, Muhammed Valiyattil, Boris Thangjam, Brison Deuben Fernandes, and Ayush Chhetri.

Forwards: Udanta Singh, Carlos Martinez Devendra Murgaonkar, and Victor Rodriguez.

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vikram Singh, Amrit Gope, Sahil Poonia.

Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Nikhil Poojari, Chinglensana Singh, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Slavko Damjanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Robin Yadav.

Midfielders: Ryan Williams, Shankar Sampingraj, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Halicharan Narzary, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Keziah Veendorp, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Shreyas Ketkar, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Monirul Molla, Ashish Jha, Ankith Padmanabhan.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Curtis Main.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Probable 11

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Nim Dorjee, Odei Onaidia, Jay Gupta, Raynier Fernandes, Carl McHugh, Boris Singh, Noah Sadaoui, Brandon Fernandes, Carlos Martinez

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Roshan Singh, Rohit Kumar, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Ryan Williams, Javi Hernandez, Sivasakthi, Sunil Chhetri.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Dream 11 Team Suggestions

#Fantasy Suggestion 1: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaidia, Jay Gupta (Vice-Captain), Raynier Fernandes, Carl McHugh, Nikhil Poojary, Brandon Fernandes, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (Captain)

#Fantasy Suggestion 2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nim Dorjee, Slavko Damjanovic, Roshan Singh, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Rohit Kumar, Boris Singh, Ryan Williams, Noah Sadaoui (Captain), Sivasakthi Narayanan (Vice-Captain), Carlos Martinez