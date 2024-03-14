FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

FC Goa, looking to bounce back after a string of poor results, are set to host Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday, March 14.

The Gaurs are on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw, where they started the game dominantly, but ultimately succumbed to their ongoing defensive struggles, allowing Punjab to make a comeback. Presently positioned fourth in the standings, they trail league leaders Mumbai City FC by six points with a game in hand.

Head coach Manolo Marquez will hope that his team can improve their defensive performances, having conceded 10 goals in their last five matches. Despite winning only one of their last seven games, the Spaniard believes that his team will turn around their form.

"Try to win, try to change the mood, because after only one win in seven games, I repeat again, the team is playing more or less okay. They are playing okay in terms of offensive actions, but we know that we need to now finish as high as possible in the table again. Until mathematically there are chances, we will fight for the top position," he said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC are coming off a crucial 1-0 victory against Kerala Blasters FC, propelling them to sixth position with just four games remaining.

Although the Blues have excelled at home under Gerard Zaragoza, their away form has been problematic, with no wins since the start of the year. Bengaluru FC are set to face three teams from the top four in their next three matches, and consequently, they will have to perform at their very best to get into the playoffs.

Speaking to the media before the upcoming game, Zaragoza expressed confidence in his team for the final stretch following a two-week break.

"The players have started to understand what I want from them. We are a big club and we know how to play under pressure every match. We are now like a big family. But this will be a hard game. They are a very good team. They have good individuals. Manolo is an experienced coach. He wasn’t happy after the draw against Punjab FC and I think he wants a reaction from his team," he stated.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 16

FCG wins: 4

BFC wins: 7

Draws: 5

Result in the reverse fixture: Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Top goalscorers this season

FC Goa: Carlos Martinez, Noah Sadaoui (6 goals)

Bengaluru FC: Javi Hernandez (5 goals)

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Arshdeep Singh (22), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (56)

Most assists: Noah Sadaoui (3), Sunil Chhetri (3)

Most shots per 90: Noah Sadaoui (5.3), Sunil Chhetri (2.6)

Most clearances: Odei Onaindia (72), Aleksandar Jovanovic (56)