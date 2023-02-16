FC Goa will look to get back to winning ways when they host Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday, February 16.

The Gaurs were defeated by Mumbai City FC last time out in an eight-goal thriller at the Fatorda. They took the lead just two minutes into the game, but the Islanders shifted gears to put in a five-star display, with the end-to-end game finishing with a scoreline of 5-3, much to Carlos Pena’s dismay.

The Spanish manager will not be pleased with his defense, as they conceded needless free-kicks and left gaps at the back, which their opponents exposed. However, their attack, led by Noah Sadaoui, is certainly firing, as they have scored ten goals in their last three home games.

With Bengaluru FC’s victory over the ISL Shield winners, the Gaurs now have to win their last two games to progress to the playoffs. They are currently sixth in the standings, level on points with seventh-placed Odisha FC.

Meanwhile, their opponents Chennaiyin FC’s playoff hopes are all but over, but they will hope to finish their season on a high note. Marina Machans ended their eight-match winless streak against East Bengal in their previous encounter.

It was unquestionably a promising display, as the Red and Gold Brigade simply did not have answers to the problems posed by Chennaiyin FC. The Gaurs overcame the south coast side in the reverse fixture and will hope for a similar display this time around.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season

Date & Time: Thursday, February 16, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Telecast details

The Indian Super League (ISL) game between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD in India from 7.30 pm onwards on February 16, 2023.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming details

The game between Gaurs and Marina Machans will also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

