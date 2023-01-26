FC Goa vs East Bengal FC: FCG vs EBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 26, 2023

FC Goa will take on East Bengal FC in the first fixture of Matchweek 17 of the Hero Indian Super League 22-23 on Thursday, January 26, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 3-1 home victory over the Kerala Blasters and have moved up to 5th in the points table. A win here could see them leapfrog ATK Mohun Bagan and the Kerala Blasters and provisionally take 3rd place.

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC are close to getting knocked out of contention for the playoffs with only 12 points from 14 games. They come into this match on the back of consecutive home defeats.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Marc Valiente-Hernandez, Saviour Gama, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali-I, Leander D'Cunha, Lesly Rebello, Aibanbha Dohling

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Lalremruata Hmar-Pialtu, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chote, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri

Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez Garcia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil.

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar.

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Nabi Khan.

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Amarjit Singh.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Himanshu Jangra.

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Fares Arnaout, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui, and Redeem Tlang.

East Bengal

Kamaljit Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, VP Suhair, Charalambos Kyriakou, Mobashir Rahman, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs East Bengal FC

Date: January 26, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fresh off a 3-1 win over the Blasters, FC Goa will be eager to pick up another three points from this game and are the favorites on paper. Naorem Mahesh Singh and Cleiton Silva are the only East Bengal players I feel are must-haves.

Meanwhile, the highly influential Iker Guarrotxena, Edu Bedia, Noah Sadaoui, and Aibanbha Dohling are the players I feel are necessary picks from FC Goa. The likes of Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, Alex Lima, and VP Suhair are differentials with a high points-ceiling.

Cleiton Silva, Noah Sadaoui, and Iker Guarrotxena would be my preferred captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dheeraj Singh, Anwar Ali, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Aibanbha Dohling, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Iker Guarrotxena, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Noah Sadaoui, and Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. Vice-Captain: Noah Sadaoui.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamaljit Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ivan Gonzalez, VP Suhair, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Iker Guarrotxena, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, and Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Iker Guarrotxena Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva.

