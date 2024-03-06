FC Goa vs East Bengal FC: FCG vs EBFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - March 6, 2024

FC Goa and East Bengal FC lock horns in the fifth fixture of Matchday 18 of ISL 2023-24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday, March 6.

Once leading the race to win the ISL Shield, a run of four matches without a win has FC Goa in dire straits ahead of their home encounter with Carlos Cuadrat's side.

Their last outing was a 1-1 draw away to Mumbai City FC, and while it isn't a bad result in isolation, the Gaurs are in desperate need of a win to keep their ISL Shield hopes alive.

The extremely inconsistent East Bengal FC were last involved in a 2-1 away defeat to Odisha FC, with Vishnu PV's first-minute goal canceled out by Diego Mauricio's penalty before Princeton Rebello won it for the hosts.

While the Kolkata giants are certainly in the reckoning for the sixth and final playoff spot, they need to start being more consistent from here on and string some wins together.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Seriton Fernandes, Narayan Das, Sanson Pereira, Jay Gupta, Saviour Gama, and Leander D'Cunha.

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Mohammad Yasir, Brandon Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Retre, Muhammed Valiyattil, Boris Thangjam, Brison Deuben Fernandes, and Ayush Chhetri.

Forwards: Udanta Singh, Carlos Martinez Devendra Murgaonkar, and Victor Rodriguez.

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Julfikar Gazi, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Ranit Sarkar

Defenders: Jordan Rhys-Elsey, Hijazi Maher, Jose Antonio Pardo, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Gursimrat Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan

Midfielders: Saul Crespo, Edwin Vanspaul, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mobashir Rahman, Guite Vanlalpeka, Gurnaj Grewal, Ajay Chhetri

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, VP Suhair, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Avishek Kunjam, Aman CK, Vishnu PV.

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC: Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Boris Thangjam, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Noah Sadaoui, and Carlos Martinez.

East Bengal

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Mohammad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Aleksandar Pantic, Mandar Rao Dessai, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, PV Vishnu, Felicio Brown, and Cleiton Silva.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs East Bengal FC

Date: March 6, 2024; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Despite their poor form, the quality they possess and the home advantage give FC Goa the edge over East Bengal FC. However, the returning Saul Crespo could change that status quo if he starts for the visitors, and he becomes a Dream11 must-have, especially if he's fielded in a more advanced midfield role.

Cleiton Silva, Carlos Martinez, Mohammad Yasir, and Jay Gupta are the only other must-haves in what should be an unpredictable contest. While FC Goa are a quality team who aren't in good form, East Bengal FC have had a topsy-turvy season, and you never know what to expect from them.

Backing the goalscorers Cleiton Silva, Noah Sadoui, and Carlos Martinez may be the way to go here, with some of FC Goa's wide players and East Bengal's attackers offering some solid Dream11 differential alternatives.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Gill, Mandar Dessai, Jay Gupta, Odei Onaindia, Rowllin Borges, Mohammad Yasir, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Saul Crespo, Cleiton Silva, Noah Sadaoui, and Carlos Martinez.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. Vice-captain: Noah Sadaoui.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Aleksandar Pantic, Jay Gupta, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Boris Thangjam, Saul Crespo, Cleiton Silva, Carlos Martinez, and PV Vishnu.

Captain: Carlos Martinez. Vice-captain: Cleiton Silva.