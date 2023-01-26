Aiming to bounce back from three consecutive defeats, East Bengal FC are set to lock horns with FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday, January 26.

The Red and Gold Brigade have struggled to bridge the gap between themselves and the top six spots. As a result, they are now 10 points behind sixth-placed Odisha FC and their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread.

Stephen Constantine’s side have shown promise in their recent outings, but their defensive inconsistencies have regularly hindered them. They have kept just one cleansheet in the league, further stating their poor performances at the back.

Meanwhile, there also appears to be an over-reliance on Cleiton Silva to create chances and score. Last time out, East Bengal FC suffered a 0-2 defeat against Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. With just six games left, the English manager will hope that his side can turn around their form.

FC Goa, on the other hand, are on the back of a morale-boosting 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters. The Gaurs were on a four-game winless run before facing the Blasters, so head coach Carlos Pena will be delighted with the three points and the performance.

They are currently placed fifth in the table, with 23 points to their name. Another three points would propel them over both ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters to third spot in the points table, at least until both sides play this week.

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC: Team News

Carlos Pena has no fresh injury concerns to deal with despite an intense game against Kerala Blasters. After an outstanding cameo from the bench, Pena could recall Redeem Tlang to the starting lineup in place of Devendra Murgoanker. Furthermore, new signing Lenny Rodrigues could make a substitute appearance.

East Bengal FC, on the other hand, also have a fully fit squad, but Constantine will look to make changes, especially in defense. Ivan Gonzalez could return to the starting lineup, while Jerry Lalrinzuala could also get the nod at left-back.

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC: Predicted Lineups

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh; Sanson Pereira, Anwar Ali, Fares Arnaout, Aibanbha Dohling; Ayush Chhetri, Edu Bedia; Redeem Tlang, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, and Noah Sadaoui.

East Bengal FC: Kamaljit Singh; Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Jordan O’Doherty, Mobashir Rahman; VP Suhair, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Cleiton Silva.

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC: Prediction

FC Goa have relied on their home success this campaign, having won five out of their seven games at the Fatorda. Combined with East Bengal FC’s poor showing at the back, the Gaurs are the favorites for the three points yet again.

Prediction: FC Goa 3 - 1 East Bengal FC.

