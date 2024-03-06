FC Goa vs East Bengal FC preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

After a string of disappointing results, FC Goa will look to return to winning ways as they welcome East Bengal FC to the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday, March 6.

The Gaurs started the season well, going unbeaten in their first 12 matches, and setting the stage for a potentially historic campaign. However, their form has taken a significant downturn in the past month, with the team failing to secure a victory in their last five games, including three defeats.

The poor performances have seen them drop to fifth place in the table, with league leaders Odisha FC now six points ahead, albeit having played two more matches.

But having already faced all the top five teams in the league, the fixture list becomes more favorable for Manolo Marquez and his men, providing them with an opportunity to quickly bounce back.

"Not all is done for us. Every game is the perfect moment to make a comeback. And tomorrow, we need to get to the pitch with a strong intent and show that the team want to get the three points," Marquez explained in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, East Bengal’s topsy-turvy ride in the ISL continued, as they followed a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC with a 2-1 defeat against Odisha FC. The Torchbearers are currently ninth in the league table, but a win could propel them to sixth, overtaking Bengaluru FC, with only five games left.

Carles Cuadrat will hope that his key attackers, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Cleiton Silva, can step up their performance. Additionally, the return of Hijazi Maher is expected to provide a significant boost to the backline.

"We have to try and win three points, that is very important, Cuadrat said in the pre-match press conference. "We have 15 points to play for and we need numbers to be in the playoffs. This is another game we need to nail our tactics and go for the three points. FC Goa, after not winning a lot of games, one day they’ll win a game. We will try that will not happen against us. "

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between FC Goa and East Bengal FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Wednesday, March 6 from 7.30 pm.

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC: Predicted lineups

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Retre, Boris Singh, Mohammad Yasir, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez.

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Aleksandar Pantic, Hijazi Maher, Nishu Kumar, Souvik Chakrabarti, Ajay Chhetri, Victor Vazquez, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, Nandhakumar Sekar.

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC: Prediction

FC Goa undoubtedly boast superior quality on paper, but their recent form has been lackluster. Although East Bengal haven’t been in stellar form themselves, there couldn’t be a better opportunity to defeat the Gaurs on their home turf.

With the added motivation of securing a spot in the ISL playoffs for the first time, the Kolkata giants will look to start on the front foot and target FC Goa's defense which has looked shaky in recent weeks.

Nonetheless, Marquez has never experienced such a prolonged period of poor form, and considering the quality and firepower FC Goa have, they are anticipated to end their five-game winless streak.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-1 East Bengal FC