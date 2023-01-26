FC Goa vs East Bengal FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

FC Goa will look to continue their positive momentum when they host East Bengal FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday (January 26).

After a four-game winless streak, the Gaurs convincingly defeated Kerala Blasters by three goals to one to leapfrog to fifth in the standings. They currently have 23 points to their name, and a victory would take them to third position, leaping over the Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan.

Carlos Pena’s side have lacked consistency this season in terms of results. They tend to dominate possession but have often struggled in the final third. But Pena’s decision to play Noah Sadaoui on the left flank paid dividends as the Moroccan ran riot against the Kerala Blasters last time out.

The Gaurs will also hope to continue their fine form at home, where they have won five out of their seven games and scored 15 goals in the process.

Meanwhile, their opponents, East Bengal FC, are in a spot of bother, having lost their last three outings. Despite a spirited second-half performance, the Red and Gold Brigade lost 2-0 against Hyderabad FC in their previous encounter. Stephen Constantine’s side have shown promising signs in recent games but to no avail.

Cleiton Silva has been the standout player alongside Naorem Singh Mahesh, but their poor displays at the back have cost them points. As a result, the Kolkata-based giants are placed 9th in the table, with just 12 points. With six games left, they will need to start getting positive results in a bid to push the other teams competing for the top six places.

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs East Bengal, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC: Telecast details

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and East Bengal will be telecast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD in India from 7:30 PM onwards on January 26, 2023.

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Gaurs and the Red and Gold Brigade will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

