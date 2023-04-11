FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: 3 things we learned | Hero Super Cup 2023

FC Goa lost to Jamshedpur FC 3-5 in their first game of the Hero Super Cup in Kerala on Monday (April 10th).

Goa didn't have the best of seasons in the ISL as they failed to make it to the playoffs and finished seventh in the points table. Jamshedpur also had a poor season, finishing tenth in the points table.

With an AFC Cup playoff spot up for grabs for the winners of the Super Cup, both sides had an opportunity to salvage something from the season when they clashed at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

The match started with end-to-end action as both sides wanted to score an early goal. The Gaurs took the lead in the sixth minute by capitalizing on a goalkeeping error by TP Rehenesh. The ball landed at Iker Guarrotxena's feet, who played the ball to Noah Sadaoui and the latter made no mistake in slotting the ball into the back of the net.

However, their lead didn't last long as Pratik Chaudhari headed in a Rafael Crivellaro corner in the 11th minute to level the scores. Crivellaro then put his side in the lead in the 27th minute when his free-kick from just outside the box beat Rehenesh.

The Men of Steel increased their lead in the final minutes of the first half when Pronoy Halder's low cross into the box was deflected by Arnaout into his own net.

Both team teams started the second half strong, with Goa chasing a 3-1 deficit while Jamshedpur were eager to increase their lead.

It was JFC who made the breakthrough first after halftime when Crivellaro slotted the ball into the net from a Ritwik Das cross in the 59th minute. Guarrotxena got one back for Goa in the 62nd minute when he scored with a header from a Brandon Fernandes cross. Fernandes picked up another assist when Noah scored with a brilliant header from his cross to 4-3 in favour of JFC.

However, Harry Swayer scored in the 82nd minute to make it 5-3 for Jamshedpur, who held on to the lead and prevented Goa from completing a comeback.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game

#3 FC Goa doesn't look like FC Goa

FC Goa's Noah Sadaoui scored the opening goal in the game against Jamshedpur FC. (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

FC Goa's biggest problem this season has been consistency. Their USP has always been their style of play and eye-catching football. This season, though, they have failed to do that properly.

Carlos Pena's side failed to impress on the pitch. While they did have 66% of ball possession, they failed to create as many chances as they would have wanted to.

Goa's defense also looked shaky, with a handful of mistakes sprinkled in. Overall, the Gaurs need to make a squad overhaul if they want to go back to their best.

#2 Jamshedpur FC peaking a bit late

Rafael Cirvellaro was the man of the match against FC Goa. (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

Jamshedpur FC had a poor season in the ISL, finishing tenth in the league table. They did, however, improve during the later stages of the league.

The Red Miners' gameplay improved a lot, especially after Rafael Crivellaro's signing. Against Goa in the Super Cup, coach Aidy Boothroyd got his playing eleven right, with the foreigners linking up well with the Indian players.

Jamshedpur, though, will need to work on their defense as they made some silly errors today.

#1 FC Goa have it tough, while Jamshedpur FC could make it to the next round

Jamshedpur FC will hope that Rafael Crivellaro continues to perform on the pitch. (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

This year's Super Cup format will see just one team qualify from each group to the semifinals. The teams in Group C include ISL Champions ATK Mohun Bagan and former I-League champions Gokulam Kerala along with FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Gokulam Kerala 5-1, with Jamshedpur's defeat of Goa seeing them take the second spot in the group.

If the Red Miners manage to win both their remaining games, they will qualify for the semifinals. The Gaurs, though, will have to win both their remaining games while depending on other teams' results if they are to progress to the next round.

