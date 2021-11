FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 26th, 2021.

The eighth match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see FC Goa battle Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Friday, November 26.

FC Goa did not have an ideal start to the season, going down 3-0 to Mumbai City FC. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC played out a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal in their ISL 2021-22 opener. Both teams will look to bag all three points and this certainly means a high-voltage clash.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.

Defenders: Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali.

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes.

Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Mohit Dhami

Defenders: PC Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika.

Midfielders: Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Boris Singh, Komal Thatal, Jitendra Singh, Gorachand Mamdi.

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



Winning mentality: ✅

Target: 3️⃣ points



Owen Coyle's army will be pushing hard to score their 1st win of the season as they battle the Gaurs tonight.



Tune in to Star Sports & Hotstar to catch the live action!



Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Dheeraj Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Alberto Noguera, Leander D'Cunha, Airan Cabrera, Alexander Jesuraj, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Ivan Gonzalez, Glan Martins, Lalhmangaihsanga.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Pronay Halder, Alexandre Lima, Nerijus Valskis.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22.

Date: November 26, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

FC Goa vs vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 prediction

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Sanson Pereira, Pronay Halder, Alexander Jesuraj, Alexandre Lima, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Glan Martins, Nerijus Valskis.

Captain: Nerijus Valskis | Vice-captain: Alberto Noguera.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: TP Rehenesh, Ivan Gonzalez, Ricky Lallawmawma, Seriton Fernandes, Jitendra Singh, Alex Lima, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Saviour Gama, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Edu Bedia.

Captain: Edu Bedia | Vice-captain: Jorge Ortiz Mendoza.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra