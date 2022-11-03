FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 3, 2022

FC Goa takes on Jamshedpur FC in the first game of Matchday 5 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 on Thursday, November 3, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Despite their recent 1-0 defeat to Hyderabad FC, it's been a good start to the season for FC Goa, who won both their matches before facing the Nizams. They were unlucky not to get anything out of the game, with Alvaro Vazquez's missed penalties adding to their frustrations at full-time.

Meanwhile, it's been a bit of a mixed bag for Jamshedpur FC. After inexplicably losing 2-3 to a late comeback from Odisha FC in their season opener, Jamshedpur have been solid in their next two games, drawing against Mumbai City FC before beating NorthEast United 1-0 last time out. They got plenty of chances against the Highlanders and should be scoring more goals.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Marc Valiente-Hernandez, Saviour Gama, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali-I, Leander D'Cunha, Lesly Rebello, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Lalremruata Hmar-Pialtu, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chote, Brison Deuben Fernandes, and Ayush Chhetri.

Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez Garcia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, and Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil.

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, and Saphaba Telem.

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, and Phijam Singh.

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, and Nikhil Barla.

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente, Aibanbha Dohling, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes (C), Iker Guarrotxena, and Noah Sadaoui.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Ritwik Das, Borish Singh, Harry Sawyer, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: November 3, 2022, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

You can always expect a gritty and defensively sound game when Jamshedpur FC take the field, and that's the kind of game that's on the cards when these two sides meet. Both of them look well organized and tactically sound, and we should see an exciting contest, but one that could end up having a 1-1 or a 2-1 scoreline.

The first suggestion is a safer one, with more highly-owned players backed in every department. Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes and Iker Guarrotxena are the three FC Goa midfielders I've gone for, with Boris Singh from Jamshedpur as the fourth. The highly owned Noah Sadaoui and Daniel Chima Chukwu are joined in the forward line by Harry Sawyer.

In the second XI, I've retained only Aibanbha Dohling, Brandon, Guarrotxena, and Sawyer on my team. This one is a very differential suggestion and fairly risky at that, with both Bedia and Chukwu not in the team. However, I believe these players have good points potential in them to return.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: TP Rehenesh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Brandon Fernandes, Boris Thangjam, Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Harry Sawyer.

Captain: Edu Bedia. Vice-Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arshdeep Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Marc Valiente, Aibanbha Dohling, Brandon Fernandes, Wellington Priori, Iker Guarrotxena, Ritwik Das, Redeem Tlang, and Harry Sawyer.

Captain: Brandon Fernandes. Vice-Captain: Harry Sawyer.

