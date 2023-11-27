FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: FCG vs JFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - November 27, 2023

A top vs bottom clash is set to take place in the final match of Matchweek 7 of the Hero Indian Super League 23/24, with the second-placed FC Goa taking on the 10th-placed Jamshedpur FC on Monday, November 27, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

The hosts have won four of their five matches so far and remain unbeaten. They defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-0 away from home in their last outing.

Meanwhile, things have been tough for Jamshedpur FC, who only have one win in six games, and were down to 10 men in their last contest against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, losing 2-3. Their defeat to NorthEast United FC in the match before that will hurt, however, as they led 1-0 at the start of second-half injury time, only to concede two late goals.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Seriton Fernandes, Narayan Das, Sanson Pereira, Jay Gupta, Saviour Gama, and Leander D'Cunha.

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Retre, Muhammed Valiyattil, Boris Thangjam, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri

Forwards: Udanta Singh, Carlos Martinez Devendra Murgaonkar, and Victor Rodriguez.

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav, Ayush Jena, and Mohit Dami.

Defenders: Pronay Halder, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Provat Lakra, Muhammad Uvais, and Muirang Wungyanyg.

Midfielders: Ritwik Das, Emil Benny, Imran Khan, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Nikhil Barla, Komal Thatal, Saphaba Telem, Rei Tachikawa, Nongdamba Naorem, Germanpreet Singh, and Jitendra Singh.

Forwards: Petar Slislkovic, Steve Ambri, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Alen Stevanovic, Sanan Mohammed, Seiminlen Doungel, and Semboi Haokip.

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Udanta Singh, and Carlos Martinez.

Jamshedpur FC

Vishal Yadav (GK), Pratik Chaudhary, Elsinho, Laldinpuia P, Nikhil Barla, Imran Khan, Rei Tachikawa, Jitendra Singh, Mohammed Sanan, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Alen Stevanovic.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: November 27, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Jamshedpur FC have put up a really well-organized defensive line this season, but they could be without shot-stopper TP Rehenesh, who was sent off in their last match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. That could leave them vulnerable against a top-class attacking unit like FC Goa.

The Gaurs are undoubtedly the favorites to take three points in this match, with Victor Rodriguez, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Jay Gupta and Rei Tachikawa the must-haves for this encounter. The likes of Udanta Singh, Alen Stevanovic and Daniel Chima Chukwu could prove to be game-changers.

Noah Sadaoui, Victor Rodriguez and Rei Tachikawa are the best captaincy options heading into this one.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arshdeep Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Laldinpuia PC, Jay Gupta, Brandon Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Noah Sadaoui, Rei Tachikawa, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Victor Rodriguez and Mohammed Sanan.

Captain: Carlos Martinez. Vice-Captain: Rei Tachikawa.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Yadav, Sandesh Jhingan, Seriton Fernandes, Pratik Chaudhari, Jay Gupta, Carl McHugh, Noah Sadaoui, Rei Tachikawa, Udanta Singh, Victor Rodriguez, and Alen Stevanovic.

Captain: Noah Sadaoui Vice-Captain: Victor Rodriguez.