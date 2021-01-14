FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before today's ISL clash

FC Goa take on Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. FC Goa are currently in fourth position with 15 points while their opponents are sixth in the table with 13 points.

The Gaurs earned a place in the playoffs last season, but this year, they have not been able to replicate the form that took them to the top of the table. The team will need to give each game importance as the gap between them and the top four reduces.

The Red Miners, on the other hand, have been taking the lead early in most of the games, but seem to have a lapse in concentration. The team have often conceded after scoring first on many occasions before going on to draw or lose these games. Owen Coyle will be eying a playoffs spot and will want his men to get three points against Goa.

The game will also see an interesting battle between Igor Angulo and Nerijus Valskis, who are currently in first and second place respectively in the race for the Golden Boot.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head

FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC have played each other on seven occasions, including one game earlier this season. FC Goa have won four of these encounters while Jamshedpur have won two. Only one game between the two sides back in the 2018-19 ISL ended in a draw.

FC Goa came from behind to win the game 2-1 the last time the two teams faced each other in this year's ISL.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: All head-to-head results

Jamshedpur FC 1-2 FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC 0-5 FC Goa

FC Goa 0-1 Jamshedpur FC

FC Goa 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC 4-1 FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC 0-3 FC Goa

FC Goa 2-1 Jamshedpur FC

Top scorer from the current ISL season

FC Goa - Igor Angulo - 9

Jamshedpur FC - Nerijus Valskis - 8

Clean sheets in the current ISL season

FC Goa – Mohammed Nawaz - 1

Jamshedpur FC - Rehenesh TP – 4

The match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English), Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD with live streaming available on Hotstar and Jio TV.