FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Eyeing the top spot in the ISL 2023-24 points table, Manolo Marquez's well-drilled FC Goa side will welcome struggling Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday.

The Gaurs, who are enjoying their best-ever start to the ISL, have accumulated 13 points from five matches with the aid of four victories and a draw. Ahead of the international break, FC Goa signed off style with a 0-3 victory over Chennaiyin FC. Their string of positive results hasn't come from trailblazing individual performances but a collective effort marshaled by a tactical genius in Marquez.

A win against Jamshedpur FC would push the Gaurs above Kerala Blasters at the top of the ISL 2023-24 standings. But Marquez wasn't ready to undermine their upcoming opponents.

“Jamshedpur FC is a team that hasn’t scored too many goals, but they haven’t conceded many goals too. They are a difficult team because they are very good tactically. It’s difficult to enter their defence. Let’s see, we have 90 minutes to win this game,” the Spanish gaffer underlined in the press conference.

The Red Miners, meanwhile, have experienced an underwhelming start to their campaign under new boss Scott Cooper, suffering successive defeats in their previous two matches. Jamshedpur FC will need to deliver a top-notch performance to come away with the three points and reignite their season.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head record

Expand Tweet

Matches played: 16

FC Goa wins: 6

Jamshedpur FC wins: 6

Draws: 4

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Top goalscorers this season

FC Goa: Noah Sadaoui (2 goals).

Jamshedpur FC: Steve Ambri (1 goal).

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most assists: Victor Rodriguez (2), Raynier Fernandes (1).

Most shots: Noah Sadaoui (16), Daniel Chima Chukwu (13).

Most saves: TP Rehenesh (19), Arshdeep Singh (7).

Most successful tackles: Jay Gupta (11), Rei Tachikawa (8).