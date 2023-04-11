FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Player ratings for Gaurs as they slump to a defeat in their Hero Super Cup opener

Jamshedpur FC started their Hero Super Cup campaign with a bang as they defeated defending champions FC Goa 5-3 at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Monday, April 10.

Jamshedpur found themselves trailing early on when Noah Sadaoui capitalized on a defensive error to give the Gaurs the lead.

However, the Men of Steel quickly responded with Pratik Chaudhari's header off Rafael Crivellaro's corner to level proceedings.

Jamshedpur FC took the lead just 15 minutes later, with Crivellaro curling home a freekick. Before halftime, Pronay Halder's shot deflected off Fares Arnaout and found the back of the net, giving the Red Miners a comfortable 3-1 lead.

The Men of Steel continued their dominance in the second half, with Rafael Crivellaro scoring his second of the night off a quick freekick taken by Eli Sabia.

FC Goa fought back with two headed goals from Iker Guarrotxena and Noah Sadaoui, but it was too little too late. Harry Sawyer sealed the deal for Jamshedpur FC with a late goal that deflected off the FC Goa goalkeeper.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for FC Goa after their loss against Jamshedpur FC:

Arshdeep Singh (GK) [5.0]

Despite making some tidy saves throughout the night, Arshdeep Singh was a weaklink in FC Goa's backline.

The young custodian could've done a lot more to deny Rafael Crivellaro's freekick in the first half, while his indecision directly led to Jamshedpur's fifth goal.

Nikhil Prabhu [5.5]

The young defender produced a goal-line clearance in the first half. However, he was outmuscled by the likes of Daniel Chima Chukwu and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas during his stay on the pitch.

Mohamed Fares Arnaout [5.5]

The Syrian international looked shaky during his stay on the pitch and ended up conceding an own goal. He was tricked by the Jamshedpur attackers in multiple scenarios.

Saviour Gama [5.5]

Like the rest of the FC Goa defenders, Saviour Gama had a forgetable night as he was overwhelmed by the opposition attackers on multiple occasions.

Lenny Rodrigues [6.5]

The veteran midfielder tried to shield FC Goa's fragile defense, but his hands were filled at most points as he also faltered on certain occasions. But it was more due to lack of support than his individual temperament.

Noah Wail Sadaoui [8.5]

The Moroccan winger was an absolute livewire for FC Goa in the attacking third. Noah Sadaoui terrorized the opposition defense throughout the game and scored a goal each in both halves.

He could've had a couple of assists too if his teammates were on the same wavelength.

Brandon Fernandes [6.5]

The Indian midfielder looked underwhelming in the first half but came alive after the break. He provided assists for Guarrotxena's header and Noah's second goal and was heavily involved in FC Goa's attacking output.

Devendra Murgaokar [6.0]

The 24-year-old showed a great workrate but lacked the finesse to outfox the Jamshedpur defenders and get on the scoresheet.

Redeem Tlang [6.0]

A slip from Redem Tlang in the second half ultimately led to Jamshedpur FC's fourth goal of the match. But otherwise he tried to carry the ball upfield at every opportunity.

Edu Bedia [5.5]

The midfield maestro hasn't been able to hit his usual levels in the ISL this season, and his underwhelming run of form has continued into the Super Cup.

He looked pedestrian for most of the game and was taken off after the half-time break.

Iker Guarrotxena [7.5]

The Spanish forward was an absolute mixed bag on the night. At times he looked unplayable, creating chances and taking up space inside the opposition third and most importantly scoring a goal.

But Guarrotxena also looked underwhelming at times as he missed gilt-edge opportunities and also ended up overcooking crucial passes. He still ended the night with a goal and an assist to his name.

SUBSTITUTES

Hernan Santana [6.5]

He was a positive influence attacking-wise after being subbed on. Hernan Santana's long balls from deep gave FC Goa a potent attacking outlet.

Makan Winkle Chothe [6.5]

He played a crucial part in Goa's second goal right after coming on.

Brison Fernandes [7.0]

The midfielder replaced Edu Bedia at half-time and looked lively right away. Brison Fernandes made some mazey runs and also created a glorious chance for Guarrotxena, who squandered the opportunity.

Alvaro Vazquez [6.5]

The Spanish forward had a forgettable season in the ISL but on the night, he looked sharp on the ball. Despite getting the ball in some dangerous areas, he couldn't convert any of those.

