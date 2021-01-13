FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC prediction, preview, team news and more

The race for the top-four continues as FC Goa take on Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

FC Goa are placed 4th in the ISL standings with 15 points from 10 games. The Gaurs began the season with a team capable of getting a top-four finish. However, Juan Ferrando's side has shown inconsistency in results. FC Goa come into this game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw with SC East Bengal.

Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC have not been consistent either. The Red Miners occupy the 5th spot in the table with 13 points from 10 games. Jamshedpur FC have struggled to win matches, despite taking the lead early in most of them. They lost their most recent fixture to Kerala Blasters by a 2-3 scoreline.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head

FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC have played a total of 7 ISL games between them since the 2017-18 season. The Gaurs have won on four occasions while the Red Miners have notched up two wins. Only a single fixture has ended in a draw so far.

The two teams met earlier in the current season where FC Goa scored two late goals to run away to a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: All Head-to-Head Results

Jamshedpur FC 1-2 FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC 0-5 FC Goa

FC Goa 0-1 Jamshedpur FC

FC Goa 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC 4-1 FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC 0-3 FC Goa

FC Goa 2-1 Jamshedpur FC

FC Goa form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Jamshedpur FC form guide: D-W-L-W-L

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News

FC Goa

Juan Ferrando played a classic 4-2-3-1 formation against SC East Bengal in a 1-1 draw. The midfield failed to dictate the terms of play and the likes of Igor Angulo were left stranded upfront. Alberto Noguera and Lenny Rodrigues might be used in the latter part of the upcoming game.

Jamshedpur FC

Owen Coyle went with a textbook 4-3-3 line-up in his previous game with Kerala Blasters. Amarjit Singh Kiyam is expected to make a return to the squad to add stability and balance to the midfield.

Nerijus Valskis is the top scorer of Jamshedpur FC with 8 goals from 10 ISL matches. (Image: ISL)

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC predicted XIs

FC Goa

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Jorge Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Igor Angulo.

Jamshedpur FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): TP Rehenesh (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Jackichand Singh, Mohammad Mobashir, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC prediction

FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC were two of the leading favorites to secure a top-four finish going into the ISL 2020-21 season. Both the teams bolstered their respective squads with some quality signings.

However, lack of consistency remains a problem for both. FC Goa may just edge out their opponents based on their record of being much better finishers upfront in this season.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-1 Jamshedpur FC