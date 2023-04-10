FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC prediction, preview, team news, and more | Hero Super Cup 2023

Reigning Hero Super Cup champions FC Goa are set to face Jamshedpur FC in a Group C fixture of the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Monday, April 10. The EMS Stadium in Kozhikode will host this highly-anticipated contest.

The Gaurs entered the Super Cup following an inconsistent Indian Super League 2022-23 season as they narrowly missed out on the playoff spot. They finished seventh in the standings, three points behind sixth-placed Odisha FC.

Carlos Pena’s men have a distinct style of play and their attackers have been unstoppable at times. Noah Sadaoui was Goa’s key player, contributing 19 goals in ISL 2022-23. Spanish attacking midfielder Iker Guarrotxena has also chipped in with goals, scoring 11 in a season to remember.

However, their defense was repeatedly guilty of individual errors throughout the league season. The Gaurs certainly have the firepower to stage a deep run in the Super Cup, but will look to improve their performances at the back.

Meanwhile, as the 2021-22 ISL Shield winner, Jamshedpur faced Mumbai City FC with the hope of achieving a spot in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League. However, they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against the resilient Islanders.

Nonetheless, after a disappointing start to the ISL season, they finished on a high note, winning three of their last four games. The Red Miners have found form at the right moment and will believe that they possess the goods to trouble Goa.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News

Both sides have fully fit squads and have named several young players for the Hero Super Cup. They are expected to name their strongest lineup to start the tournament on a winning note.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted lineup

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Serinton Fernandes, Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Sanson Pereira, Ayush Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Iker Guarrotxena.

Jamshedpur FC: Vishal Yadav, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Rentheli, Jay Emmanuel Thomas, Pronay Halder, Boris Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Ritwik Kumar Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

The tactical battle between the two sides will certainly be intriguing. Goa will look to dominate possession and use Noah Sadaoui’s trickery and pace, while Jamshedpur could try to stay compact and hit the Gaurs on the break.

There is not a lot to separate the teams in terms of quality, so the game could end in a stalemate.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-2 Jamshedpur FC.

Poll : 0 votes