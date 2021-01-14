FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC prediction: Who will win today's match?

The midweek action continues in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 as FC Goa lock horns with Jamshedpur FC. The thrilling clash is set to be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

FC Goa Preview

The ISL league stage champions FC Goa have been in good form ahead of the second half of the season. The Gaurs come into the clash having grabbed a win in two out of their last three matches.

FC Goa's overseas import Igor Angulo has been the leading force in their stacked attack. The Spanish striker has scored nine goals in ten matches so far.

The Gaurs' midfield has a great balance of youth and experienced players like Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, and Brandon Fernandes. With their ability to create chances from the middle of the park, Angulo can be expected to further improve his ISL goals tally.

Head coach Juan Ferrando will hope that FC Goa can bank on the positive momentum from their recent few matches as the ISL season progresses.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Jamshedpur FC will look to get into a stable run of form as the second half of the season begins. They have won only two of their last five ISL matches.

The Red Miners have been blowing hot and cold in the competition. Over the course of ten matches, they have won three, lost three, and drawn four.

Jamshedpur FC have a solid defensive unit led by the strong Stephen Eze in the middle alongside Peter Hartley. The former has picked up a few goals as well in his debut ISL campaign. Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis is the top scorer for Jamshedpur FC with eight goals so far.

Gearing up the right way for our crucial re-match with the Gaurs! 🏋️ #FCGJFC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/peC6146GP5 — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) January 13, 2021

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

FC Goa have a good attacking unit (Courtesy - ISL)

The two sides have clashed on seven occasions in the ISL since Jamshedpur FC made their debut three years ago. FC Goa enjoy the head-to-head advantage with four victories so far. Jamshedpur FC have won just twice, and one match has ended in a draw.

FC Goa will be the favorites heading into the encounter. They have the confidence of beating Jamshedpur FC 2-1 last month, and will look for an encore.

With two lethal strikers in each team, we can expect a thrilling, end-to-end clash on Thursday, with the final result being in Goa's favor.

Prediction: FC Goa 2 - 1 Jamshedpur FC