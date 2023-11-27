FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Preview, prediction, team news, and more | ISL 2023-24

As the Indian Super League (ISL) resumes, FC Goa, currently unbeaten and in fine form, are gearing up to host Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday.

The Gaurs are flying high at the moment under the leadership of Manolo Marquez. While not at their best, and despite battling a few injury issues, FC Goa have shown a tendency to stay resilient at the back while being clinical up front.

With four wins and just a draw, FC Goa occupy second place in the table, but a victory over Jamshedpur FC could steer them ahead of Kerala Blasters FC with a game in hand. But despite his team’s recent success, Marquez believes the game against the Red Miners will be challenging.

"Jamshedpur FC is a team that hasn’t scored too many goals, but they haven’t conceded many goals too," Marquez said in his pre-match pre-match conference. "They are a difficult team because they are very good tactically. It’s difficult to enter their defense. Let’s see, we have 90 minutes to win this game."

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are languishing down 10th in the table with just one victory and five points to their name. Their recent setbacks include two dramatic losses, the first against NorthEast United FC by conceding two late goals, followed by a 3-2 defeat to Mohun Bagan SG.

Scott Cooper’s back-five system has drawn praise but has restricted their attacking potential. Notably, players like Rei Tachikawa and Daniel Chima Chukwu have made a significant impact, yet Jamshedpur have struggled in terms of scoring, registering the lowest goal tally in the league.

Despite the team’s current standing in the table, Cooper downplays its significance, asserting that the table’s importance will only become apparent in the campaign’s final stretch. Consequently, he emphasizes the need for his team not to focus on challenging results at this point in the season.

"We expect a very hard game. But, it’s so early in the season for anyone to get carried away with anything, like points, the table, etc," Cooper said. "It doesn’t matter until March/April. You could get carried away at the top or get worried if you are at the bottom. The truth is that the table doesn’t reflect anything yet."

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News

FC Goa's Noah Sadaoui and Brandon Fernandes faced injuries leading up to the international break, yet both played a part in the game against Chennaiyin FC before the hiatus and are poised to start on Monday. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC also have a fully fit squad ahead of this crucial clash.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted XI

FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Carl McHugh, Udanta Singh, Noah Sadaoui, Brandon Fernandes, and Carlos Martinez.

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Emil Benny, Pratik Chaudhuri, Elsinho, Laldinpuia, Imran Khan, Rei Tachikawa, Jitendra Singh, Mohammed Sanan, Alen Stevanovic, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

FC Goa are undoubtedly the favorites to win this clash. Manolo Marquez’s men will be further boosted by the two-week break and will hope to end the week at the top of the standings. The return of key players Fernandes and Sadaoui will add to their optimism.

While Jamshedpur FC face a formidable challenge, they will look to adopt a defensive approach, absorb pressure, and exploit counter-attack opportunities - an aspect where FC Goa have had difficulties this season. Success, however, will hinge on their ability to be clinical in front of goal and minimize defensive errors.

Prediction: FC Goa 3-1 Jamshedpur FC