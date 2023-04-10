FC Goa will start their Hero Super Cup campaign against fellow Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Monday, April 10.

The Group C clash promises to be an exciting matchup, with both sides struggling to make their mark in the recently concluded ISL. The Gaurs were largely inconsistent throughout the campaign and had to settle for seventh place despite playing eye-catching football.

Carlos Pena’s men last faced Bengaluru FC in a do-or-die tie at the end of February. They ultimately succumbed to a defeat, confirming Odisha FC’s spot in the playoffs.

While the Gaurs endured a disappointing end to the season, they will hope to bounce back following a much-needed break. With a fully fit squad, the reigning champions of the Super Cup have the potential to fight for the trophy yet again.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC locked horns with Mumbai City FC for a place in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League. Despite a valiant effort, the Islanders defeated Aidy Boothroyd’s men 3-1, much to the dismay of the Red Miners.

However, they set foot in the Super Cup on the back of three victories in their last five games. Boothroyd appears to have found his best system and a consistent starting lineup, which has certainly resulted in their recent success.

The tactical battle between the two sides will be intriguing to watch. Jamshedpur FC could sit back and soak up the pressure, while the Gaurs, who tend to dominate possession, will try to find a way past the stubborn JFC defense.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, Group C, Hero Super Cup.

Date & Time: Monday, April 10, 2023, 8:30 PM.

Venue: EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Telecast details

The Hero Super Cup match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 8:30 PM IST on Monday, April 10.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Gaurs and the Red Miners can also be streamed on the Fancode app from 8:30 PM IST on Monday, April 10.

