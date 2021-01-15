FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Who won yesterday's match?

FC Goa produced their best performance of the season to register a 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the 58th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season. Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, who was playing upfront instead of Igor Angulo, scored a brace, while Ivan Gonzalez also popped up with a goal at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

The Gaurs started on the front foot but were still finding it difficult to build-up play due to the opponents' pressing game. However, the hosts started to find openings in what was a disorganized Jamshedpur FC back-line.

At the other end, the Red Miners got their first big chance when Peter Hartley directed his header wide from an Aitor Monroy free-kick. In the 12th minute, Isaac Vanmalsawma forced a save from Naveen Kumar after Nerijus Valksis squared a pass to him just outside the box. FC Goa then came close to breaking the deadlock after Alexander Romario Jesuraj missed a fantastic chance after Brandon Fernandes released him behind Jamshedpur FC's defence.

Just a few minutes later, Jorge Ortiz was denied by a top save from TP Rehenesh after the forward got behind Jamshedpur FC’s back-line once again. Eventually, FC Goa found the breakthrough in the 19th minute when Ortiz scored his third goal of the season. The hard work was done by Alberto Noguero as he advanced to the byline before cutting the ball to the 28-year-old Spaniard in the center of the box.

The Men of Steel could have equalized soon when Alex Lima and Nerijus Valskis almost recreated FC Goa’s goal, albeit from a closer range. But Valskis failed to find the back of the net, owing to Naveen Kumar’s fine save. Even as the half went on, the Gaurs kept on breaching Jamshedpur FC’s defence with simple through balls. The likes of Ortiz and Noguera had a couple of good chances to double their lead but the scoreline remained 1-0.

The second half started in a similar way to how the match began as both teams had good chances to score. Brandon Fernandes could have had another assist but Edu Bedia’s shot was saved well by TP Rehenesh. In the 52nd minute, Ortiz’ initial shot struck the post but the Spaniard tapped home the rebound to score his brace. Yet again, Noguera and Brandon Fernandes were involved in the move, with the latter bagging an assist. Ortiz could have netted a hat-trick but his shot, at the end of a beautiful combination with Brandon, was well saved.

Ortiz missed another chance when Romario came up with a lovely flicked pass to release the forward into empty space. The 28-year-old tried to go inside the far post but Rehenesh came up with another fine save. After the cooling break, Jamshedpur FC came pretty close to scoring but were denied by both the post and Naveen Kumar.

The Red Miners’ challenge only became tougher when Alex Lima was sent off in the 86th minute after his second bookable offence. Three minutes later, FC Goa scored through Ivan Gonzalez. The centre-back made a mazy run into the final third and played a nice one-two with Noguera before striking the ball across Rehenesh to wrap up the match. Following the victory, FC Goa have 18 points from 11 matches are third in the ISL standings.

ISL 2020-21, FCG vs JFC: Who was the Hero of the Match?

Naveen Kumar's performance ensured a second clean sheet for FC Goa this season. (Courtesy: ISL)

Promoted goalkeeper Naveen Kumar bagged the ‘Hero of the Match’ award following a stellar performance, as FC Goa kept a clean sheet.

The 31-year-old FC Goa custodian was confident when the likes of Nerijus Valskis, Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley challenged him during set pieces. Overall, he produced five fine saves against Jamshedpur FC.