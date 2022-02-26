FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 26th, 2022

FC Goa will take on Mumbai City FC in Match 103 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Saturday, February 26. The GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim will host this contest.

Goa are out of contention for a semi-final spot and will now be playing for pride and honor. They stand ninth in the points table with just 18 points in as many games and have won only one of their last eight outings.

The Gaurs suffered a 3-2 defeat in their previous match against league-leaders Hyderabad FC. Jorge Ortiz and Devendra Murgaonkar scored a goal each for the team.

Meanwhile, Mumbai are currently placed fourth in the points table, with 28 points from 17 matches and will be looking for a top-four finish. In their previous fixture, they defeated SC East Bengal 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Bipin Singh to strengthen their chances for a playoff spot.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, the Islanders came out on top with a 3-0 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling; Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello; Makan Chothe, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes; Jorge Ortiz.

Mumbai City FC: Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, Match 103, ISL 2021-22.

Date and time: Saturday, 26th February 2022, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Mohammed Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Ivan Gonzalez, Mourtada Fall, Edu Bedia, Lalengmawia Ralte, Cassio Gabriel, Brandon Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz.

Captain: Igor Angulo | Vice-captain: Edu Bedia.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Mohammed Nawaz, Mehtab Singh, Anwar Ali, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Aibanbha Dohling, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Makan Chothe, Alberto Noguera, Vikram Pratap Singh, Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Alberto Noguera | Vice-captain: Vikram Pratap Singh.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra