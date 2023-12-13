FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC result today: Who won Match 50 of ISL 2023-24?

FC Goa drew Mumbai City FC 0-0 in their eighth game of the ISL 2023-24 at the JLN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on December 12. It was a game between the table toppers FC Goa, and last season's league shield winners Mumbai City FC who came into the game being placed fourth in the points table.

The Gaurs won their previous game against the Kerala Blasters 1-0. Their opponents today the Islanders came into the game having defeated Bengaluru FC 4-0 in their previous game.

The match started with the visitors earning a corner in the second minute, but they failed to utilize it. Carl McHugh's header from a Victor Rodriguez corner was blocked in the seventh minute. The game had an end-to-end aspect to it as both sides ventured forward in search of an early goal.

FC Goa saw attempts by Boris and Noah being blocked as they kept going forward. El Khayati saw his shot from outside the box fly just wide from the goalpost in the 20th minute. The game did see a bit of tackles flying in with the likes of Odei and Vikram Pratap Singh getting booked in the first half. The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

The second half saw the Islanders make two changes at the beginning with the likes of Chhangte and Van Nieff replacing Vinit Rai and El Khayati. Chhangte could have scored from his first touch of the game as his diving header from a Vikram Pratap Singh cross went straight to Arshdeep. Both sides tried hard to break the deadlock but failed to do so.

The match turned into a see-saw battle with end-to-end action, but neither side managed to break the deadlock. The scoreboard at full-time read 0-0, and the game ended in a goalless draw.

FC Goa stay top of the table with a draw today

FC Goa should be happy with their performance today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Manolo Marquez's side stayed at the top of the table with the draw against Peter Kratky's side. The Gaurs have created a three-point lead at the top of the table and also have a game in hand in comparison to second-placed Kerala Blasters. Mohun Bagan Super Giants who are in third place have 16 points from six games and have two games in hand with comparison to FC Goa.

The Gaurs will be happy with the start they have in the ISL this season under Manolo Marquez. They are one of the three sides to remain unbeaten this season alongside Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giants. FC Goa will hope they can keep this dream run going.

Mumbai City FC keep their unbeaten run going

El Khayati didn't have a good game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC haven't had the best of starts to the season given their standards. The Islanders have won four games and drawn three in their seven games this season.

The City Football Group-owned team has seen their title-winning coach Des Buckingham leave the club mid-way through the season. Peter Kratky took over from the Englishman.

The Islanders didn't have the best of outings in the Asian Champions League this season and they will hope that their ISL season is better compared to their Asian Champions League campaign. Mumbai City FC's run in the ISL will not be easy this season as their competitors have had better starts to the season.