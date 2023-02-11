Mumbai City FC will look to clinch the Indian Super League (ISL) Shield when they face FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday, February 11.

Hyderabad FC ended the Islanders' 11-game winning streak, forcing them to settle for a point at the Mumbai Football Arena. The Nizams bounced back after falling behind in the first half, canceling out Jorge Pereyra Diaz's goal. Despite this, they remain unbeaten in the league with 13 wins and four draws to their name.

A win in Goa would all but seal their second ISL shield in three years, as Hyderabad FC faltered to a defeat against Odisha FC on Friday. Des Buckingham’s side have steamrolled past teams, but the Gaurs could offer a distinct challenge, especially given their record at the Fatorda.

FC Goa, meanwhile, are on the path of revival after a poor run of form. They have won two of their last three games, and are currently fifth in the table with 27 points. A victory could take them over ATK Mohun Bagan and potentially seal their entry to the playoffs.

Similar to their opponents, Carlos Pena’s side have played some entertaining football, with the likes of Iker Guarrotxena and Noah Sadaoui finding form at the right moment. They have also won six out of their eight games at Fatorda and have scored seven goals in their last two games at the venue.

The tactical battle could be intriguing to watch since both sides play in a similar formation and rely on short and quick passes to move to the final third.

In the reverse fixture, Mumbai City FC defeated the Gaurs by four goals to one with Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Alberto Noguera on the scoresheet.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Saturday, February 11, 2022, 5.30 pm IST.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Telecast details

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD in India from 5.30 pm onwards on 11th February 2022.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Gaurs and the Islanders will also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

