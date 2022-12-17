FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Gaurs hand The Highlanders their 10th consecutive defeat | ISL 2022-23

FC Goa defeated NorthEast United FC 2-1 in their 10th game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Goa today (December 17). It was also NorthEast United FC's 10th game of the season.

FC Goa have had a decent start to the season, while NorthEast United FC have endured a miserable beginning to their campaign. The Highlanders have lost all games they have played this season.

The win took the Gaurs to fifth spot in the points table. FC Goa came into the game being placed sixth in the points table, having won their previous game 3-0 against Odisha FC.

NorthEast United FC came into the game placed 11th in the points table, having lost their previous game 7-3 to Chennaiyin FC.

The match started with FC Goa controlling more of the ball and creating better chances.

Edu Bedia opened the scoring for the Gaurs in the 10th minute when he brilliantly slotted a cross into the net from inside the box.

Brandon Fernandes had a good game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Iker Guarrotxena doubled the lead for FC Goa after he volleyed a rebound from Brandon Fernandes' free kick in the 20th minute.

FC Goa had a couple more chances but failed to increase their lead. On the other side, NorthEast United FC failed to create any substantial chances.

The Highlanders coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese made six changes in his starting X1, compared to his first game, but changes on the pitch (in terms of performance and results) seemed to elude them.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-0 in favor of the hosts. The second half started with FC Goa trying to increase their goal margin.

NEUFC tried hard to score a goal but were unable to make use of the few chances that came their way. Noah hit the post in the second half and that was the closest Carlos Pena's side came to increasing their lead.

NorthEast United FC were awarded a penalty in added time, and Jordan made no mistake in converting from the spot. But that was too little, too late.

Ten defeats in a row for NorthEast United FC after losing to FC Goa

NorthEast United continued their losing streak as they succumbed to their 10th consecutive defeat of the season. The Gaurs had the upper hand during the game and didn't concede control of the match at any stage to the NorthEast United FC.

The Highlanders have conceded nine goals in their last two games and the new coach needs to sort out his side's defensive woes as they seem to leak goals easily.

Questions will be raised regarding the quality of refereeing in the game. The penalty awarded to the Highlanders was for an incident where the ball seemed to come off the elbow of Anwar Ali and was a harsh decision.

Carlos Pena will hope his side can be more clinical in front of the goal as they missed some good chances.

Jordan scored the goal for NEUFC (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Vincenzo needs to sort out his side's issues before they face ATK Mohun Bagan on the 24th of this month if they are to avoid an 11th loss. He will hope his side can improve on the second-half performance they showcased today.

The Gaurs will hope they can keep up their two-game winning streak against Jamshedpur FC on the 22nd of this month.

