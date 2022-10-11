Jamshedpur FC 2-3 Odisha FC: Player Ratings as Juggernauts rally from behind to stun Shield holders | ISL 2022-23

Odisha FC staged a spectacular comeback away from home to defeat Jamshedpur FC 3-2 in their 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) opener on Tuesday (October 11).

An early strike from Daniel Chukwu following an error by Thoiba Singh Moirangthem put the Red Miners ahead after just three minutes. Boris Singh Thangjam added to the Juggernauts' misery seven minutes later, tapping the ball home from Ricky Lallawmawma's deflected cross.

However, Diego Mauricio brought Odisha back into the game with a curling effort in the 17th minute. Both teams settled into better defensive shapes thereafter, with Jamshedpur spending much of the second half in the hopes of holding on to their slender advantage.

Their approach ultimately didn't pay off as Isaac Vanmalsawma brought the visitors level in the 87th minute with a powerful strike from the edge of the area. Substitute Isak Ralte, who assisted Vanmalsawma's goal, then saw his pass deflect into Mauricio's path with the Jamshedpur defense caught flat-footed.

The Odisha forward did the rest, sliding the ball into the back of the net in the first minute of stoppage time to seal a brilliant away win for his side.

Here are the player ratings for both teams from an entertaining contest at the JRD Tata Sports Complex:

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh - 6/10

Rehenesh could have done nothing about the three Odisha goals, but needs to communicate better with his defense going forward.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6.5/10

Lallawmawma supplied the pass for both Jamshedpur goals, albeit with a pinch of luck on both occasions, and sent in several dangerous crosses in the first half. He also recorded four interceptions, two tackles and a clearance, but completed only a meager 48% of his total pass attempts.

Eli Sabia - 6/10

Sabia looked solid defensively but his passing out from the back wasn't at the level he displayed last season.

Peter Hartley - 5.5/10

Hartley struggled to keep his calm in the second half after a fairly assured display in the first 45 minutes. He unfortunately deflected the ball into Mauricio's path for Odisha's winner.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 6/10

Renthlei made one superb recovery tackle to stop a counterattack in the first half. However, he was often caught a little too wide and looked timid at times in the tackle.

Farukh Choudhary - 6/10

Choudhary did a decent job in midfield and made up for his deficiencies in creativity with his high work-rate.

Germanpreet Singh - 7/10

Germanpreet Singh put in the kind of workhorse display he has become known for during his time in the ISL. The midfielder laid out five accurate long balls and a key pass, while also making a team-high six interceptions.

Wellington Priori - 6.5/10

Priori looked off the pace at times in the first half but grew into the game. His corners aimed at Hartley caused problems for Odisha and he also got a shot on target, but his team needed a little more from him.

Ritwik Das - 7.5/10

Das was easily Jamshedpur's best player on the night. The winger's close control and touches were exquisite as he completed four of his five attempted dribbles and laid out two key passes.

He was heavily involved in the build-up for both goals and was central to almost all of the Red Miners' forays forward.

Daniel Chukwu - 7.5/10

Chukwu scored Jamshedpur's first goal of the season with a superb instinctive strike after a mistake by Odisha. He held the ball up well and kept his markers on their toes throughout.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



The perfect start to our first game as we take an early lead with Chima scoring with his first touch!



JFC 1 - 0 OFC



#JFCOFC #JamKeKhelo 3' WHATTT A STARTTT! EARLY LEAD TO US!The perfect start to our first game as we take an early lead with Chima scoring with his first touch!JFC 1 - 0 OFC 3' WHATTT A STARTTT! EARLY LEAD TO US! 💥The perfect start to our first game as we take an early lead with Chima scoring with his first touch! ⚽💪 JFC 1 - 0 OFC#JFCOFC #JamKeKhelo https://t.co/ZATyi3XlLk

Boris Singh Thangjam - 7/10

Boris Singh arrived at the back-post to tap home Jamshedpur's second goal before missing a one-on-one chance moments later. His influence waded a little beyond those two moments.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



We extend our lead barely minutes after the first goal as Boris finishes a cross into the net with ease!



LET'S KEEP GOING!



JFC 2 - 0 OFC



#JFCOFC #JamKeKhelo 10' AND WE'VE DOUBLED THE LEAD!We extend our lead barely minutes after the first goal as Boris finishes a cross into the net with ease!LET'S KEEP GOING!JFC 2 - 0 OFC 10' AND WE'VE DOUBLED THE LEAD! ⚽⚽We extend our lead barely minutes after the first goal as Boris finishes a cross into the net with ease! 😎💪 LET'S KEEP GOING! 😍 JFC 2 - 0 OFC#JFCOFC #JamKeKhelo https://t.co/OX8NUGlq7D

Substitutes

Harry Sawyer - 6/10

Sawyer replaced Chukwu in the 60th minute, but didn't receive many opportunities with Jamshedpur trying to sit on their lead.

Seiminlen Doungel - 6/10

Doungel came on for Boris Singh on the hour mark. Barring a couple of encouraging runs forward, he didn't do much in attack, though he tracked back well.

Jitendra Singh - 6/10

Jitendra Singh replaced Chaudhary in the 87th minute and completed one accurate long ball in the limited time he got on the pitch.

Ishan Pandita - N/A

Pandita came on for Germanpreet Singh in stoppage time and got only a few touches.

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh - 6/10

Amrinder Singh looked a little nervy with his handling on a couple of occasions but was largely composed otherwise. He could do little about Jamshedpur's goals.

Sahil Panwar - 6/10

Panwar's set-pieces lacked their usual venom, though he did provide a key pass. The left-back did a decent job defensively and wasn't troubled much by Boris Singh.

Carlos Delgado - 7/10

Delgado played an essential role in getting Odisha on to the front foot, completing the most passes (51) across both teams with an accuracy of 81%. He also recorded a clearance, a block, four interceptions and four tackles in a solid display.

Narender Gehlot - 6/10

Gehlot was also decent with his passing aside from a couple of stray attempts. He was exposed a little by Moirangthem's errors, but did a good job overall.

Thoiba Singh Moirangthem - 5/10

Moirangthem got dragged out of his position far too easily for Jamshedpur's second goal after his poor recovery attempt in the box led to their first. He endured a torrid night against Ritwik Das and Ricky Lallawmawma, especially in the first half.

Osama Malik - 5.5/10

Malik was caught napping on the ball on a couple of occasions and didn't offer enough protection to Odisha's defense in the opening 20 minutes. He improved a little thereafter, but endured an inconsistent night overall.

Raynier Fernandes - 7/10

Fernandes continued his good run of form from the 2022 Durand Cup with another solid display against Jamshedpur. He supplied the assist for Mauricio's first goal with a perfectly weighted pass and constantly looked to dribble forward with the ball, winning two fouls.

Saul Crespo - 6/10

Crespo struggled to impact proceedings on his ISL debut for Odisha, barring a decent attempt that flew over the bar in the first half. He improved in the second half, which will be encouraging for the Juggernauts going forward.

Nandhakumar Sekar - 5.5/10

Sekar endured a poor night in Jamshedpur as his first touch and final pass repeatedly let him down.

Diego Mauricio - 8.5/10

Mauricio was Odisha's hero on the night, scoring a fantastic brace. He helped create his first goal with a cushioned header to Raynier Fernandes before rushing onto the return pass to curl a shot into the bottom corner.

The forward dropped deeper in the second half, even providing a key pass, before popping up in the right place to score the winner in injury time.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10

Mawihmingthanga got an unfortunate deflection on the cross that led to Boris Singh's goal. He came close to scoring an equalizer for Odisha in the first half, bending a left-footed effort inches wide of the top corner, but didn't contribute much in attack otherwise.

Substitutes

Pedro Martin - 6.5/10

Martin's arrival in the 62nd minute allowed Mauricio to drop deeper while still giving Odisha a physical presence upfront. He got one shot on target, forcing a good save from Rehenesh, and held the ball up well for his teammates to make runs into dangerous areas.

Isaac Vanmalsawma - 7.5/10

Vanmalsawma came on for Mawihmingthanga in the 62nd minute and instantly added some creativity to the Juggernauts' midfield. He created one superb chance for Martin with a ball over the top before scoring his side's equalizer in the 87th minute with an absolute piledriver.

Isak Ralte - 8/10

Ralte replaced Sekar in the 81st minute in what proved to be an inspired substitution. The attacker first set up Vanmalsawma for the equalizer with a good pass after an excellent run forward. He then played a role in the winner as well, as his pass was deflected by Hartley into the path of Mauricio, who scored with ease.

What a way to kick off the new ISL season for the youngster!

Victor Rodriguez - 6/10

Rodriguez came on for Crespo in the 81st minute and helped drive Odisha forward against a tired Jamshedpur midfield.

Denechandra Meitei - 6/10

Meitei replaced Moirangthem with nine minutes of regulation time to go and made a couple of key interceptions.

