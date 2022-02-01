FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

FC Goa will lock horns with Odisha FC in Match 78 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the The GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday, February 1.

FC Goa came into the season as one of the the top contenders for the playoffs. But they lost the plot and now find themselves ninth in the league table with 14 points from as many games. The team overall has won just three games this season and is currently on a four-match winless streak.

Meanwhile, Odisha, too, have had a mixed season and are currently eighth in the table with 17 points from 13 games. The team has won two of its last five games and will fancy its chances against a struggling FC Goa side.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC - All you need to know

The two sides have met each other on five occasions so far, twice in each of the last two seasons and once earlier this season. FC Goa have emerged victorious on four occasions, with their most recent clash ending in a 1-1 draw.

Top goalscorers in the current ISL season

FC Goa: Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (four goals)

Odisha FC: Aridai Cabrera Suarez (five goals)

Clean sheets in the current ISL season

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar (one clean sheet)

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (two clean sheets), Kamaljit Singh (one clean sheet)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the ongoing ISL season

Most Assists: Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FC Goa - five), Javier Hernandez (Odisha FC - four)

Most Passes: FC Goa - 6485, Odisha FC - 4546

Most Tackles: Ivan Gonzalez (FC Goa - 49), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (Odisha FC- 34)

Most Saves: Odisha FC - 41, FC Goa - 24

