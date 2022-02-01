FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Struggling FC Goa will lock horns against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Goa on Tuesday. Both teams have been meandering in the bottom half of the points table and a win will be necessary for them to keep their top-four hopes alive.

The Gaurs are winless in their last four matches and are positioned ninth in the league table with 14 points from the same number of games. Head coach Derrick Pereira has opined that although the results haven't gone their way, he feels the team has played well.

In their last game, FC Goa suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC come into this match on the back of a 2-3 defeat against Hyderabad FC. With 17 points in their kitty, the Bhubaneswar-based club is currently eighth in the rankings.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head

FC Goa have beaten Odisha FC four times in five meetings, with the last match ending in a 1-1 tie. The Gaurs are only the second club in the league to go unbeaten against Odisha FC.

Matches Played: 5

FC Goa wins: 4

Odisha FC wins: 0

Draws: 1

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Team News

Both sides have no injury concerns and all the players are available.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Prediction

While both sides have struggled in the league, they have an outside chance of finishing in the top four with a string of good results. The game will also be a clash of two contrasting ideologies. Derrick Pereira's side will try to play their usual possession-based football but Odisha FC have enough players to catch them on the break. It could be an open game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: FC Goa 2-3 Odisha FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy