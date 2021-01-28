FC Goa vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

FC Goa are all set to lock horns with SC East Bengal in Match No. 75 of the Indian Super League (ISL). The game will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

ISL debutants SC East Bengal had a pretty dismal start to their campaign. However, they managed to bounce back, losing just one out of their last five games.

Their opponents, FC Goa will aim to build on their good run of form. The Gaurs haven't lost in the last six ISL matches and are currently third on the table. FC Goa are in a comfortable position to earn a playoff spot.

This game will give FC Goa a chance to bridge the gap between themselves and the second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan. The 10th-placed SC East Bengal, meanwhile, can jump to the 7th spot with a win.

FC Goa vs SC East Bengal: All you need to know

This is just the second time that the two sides will go head to head in the ISL. The two teams met earlier this season, playing out a 1-1 draw.

Daniel Fox was sent off in the second half of the game, and SC East Bengal were left with ten men. Bright Enobakhare opened the scoring for the Red and Golds in the 79th minute. But the Gaurs struck back within two minutes with a header from Devendra Murgaokar.

Top scorers from the current season

FC Goa - Igor Angulo (9)

SC East Bengal - Matti Steinmann (3), Jacques Maghoma (3)

Clean sheets from the current season

FC Goa - Naveen Kumar (1), Mohammad Nawaz (1)

SC East Bengal - Debjit Majumder (2), Sankar Roy (1)

Other stats from the current season

The Gaurs head into tomorrow's game as the league's second-most lethal attack with 1⃣8⃣ goals. 💪🏻#RiseAgain #FCGSCEB pic.twitter.com/p3Gy46w7g8 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 28, 2021

Goals Scored: SC East Bengal (11), FC Goa (18)

Passes: SC East Bengal (5132), FC Goa (6620)

Crosses: SC East Bengal (144), FC Goa (185)