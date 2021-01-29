FC Goa vs SC East Bengal prediction - Who will win today's match?

FC Goa will face SC East Bengal in yet another exciting clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. FC Goa will host the match on their home turf, the Fatorda Stadium.

FC Goa Preview

FC Goa have been performing consistently in ISL 2020-21. After their dominant show in the past few years, the Gaurs were met with an uphill task this season. They had to find a replacement for Sergio Lobera and most of their foreign players.

Under Juan Ferrando, FC Goa have managed 5 wins while drawing 5. They have accumulated 20 points from 13 matches, and are third on the table.

Igor Angulo and Jorge Ortiz have been instrumental for their success, combining for a total of 14 goals. FC Goa have scored 18 goals while conceding 13 so far.

The Gaurs are unbeaten in their last six games and drew their most recent match against Kerala Blasters.

SC East Bengal Preview

Advertisement

SC East Bengal ended their 7-match unbeaten run with a loss against Mumbai City FC in their last match. However, their performance in the second half of the season has been encouraging.

The start of the season was forgettable for Robbie Fowler and his men. They failed to win a single match in their first seven assignments.

Since then, however, SC East Bengal have bounced back with the signing of Bright Enobakhare. Ajay Chhetri will be eligible to play in this match after serving his suspension.

SC East Bengal will look to get all three points (Courtesy-ISL)

FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Prediction

Advertisement

The two sides squared off earlier this month and the result was an entertaining draw. Bright Enobakhare scored a wonderful goal, but Devendra Murgaonkar spoiled East Bengal's party as he scored late into the game. Both sides will look to get the win this time around.

FC Goa would have been the favorites for this tie had they not been affected by the absence of some of their players. But with the likes of Igor Angulo, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, and Brandon Fernandes either injured, suspended, or doubtful, the Gaurs are at a disadvantage. The defense will be weak and it will give SC East Bengal a good shot at scoring.

Jorge Ortiz (Courtesy-ISL)

For SC East Bengal, goal-scoring has been an issue. Bright Enobakhare is yet to start the matches as a regular. The others have struggled to find the back of the net, which has been a recurring issue for Robbie Fowler.

Considering the situation, SC East Bengal should be able to squeeze out a victory and take three points from this match.

Prediction: FC Goa 1-2 SC East Bengal