FCG vs JFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

FC Goa take on Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda as the race for a top-four finish heats up with multiple teams in the fray.

FC Goa are placed 4th in the ISL standings with 15 points from 10 games. They have won four games, lost and drawn three each. Jamshedpur FC are placed behind FC Goa at the 5th place with a difference of just 2 points. They have won and lost three games each, besides making four draws.

Here are the top 3 players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the ISL game between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

#3 Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has been a livewire for FC Goa in the midfield and the wings. (Image: ISL)

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has emerged as a revelation for FC Goa. The 28-year-old Spaniard has been electric and fast-footed while being deployed on the wings. Mendoza likes to keep the opposition on the backfoot by regularly having a go at the goal. He has also been used as an attacking central midfielder behind the main striker, Igor Angulo.

Mendoza has delivered 30 crosses, taken 38 shots with 452 passes and 555 touches on the ball. These are some of the most incredible numbers in the league which is a testament to Jorge Ortiz's involvement in every game so far.

#2 Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis is the top scorer of Jamshedpur FC with 8 goals from 10 ISL matches. (Image: ISL)

Nerijus Valskis has continued his goal-scoring form from the past ISL season. He has scored 8 goals in 10 ISL 2020-21 matches so far for Jamshedpur FC.

Valskis also likes to drop down to the midfield to help his team get the ball back. The 33-year-old Lithuanian striker has made 218 passes and delivered 4 crosses as a creator for his side. He has been in top form in front of the goal and will be expected to score for his side against FC Goa.

#1 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo is the top-scorer of the current season. (Image: ISL)

Igor Angulo has lived up to the expectations of being a prolific scorer in the ISL so far. The Spaniard has scored 9 goals in 10 matches and is the leading goal-scorer of the league. Angulo has an exceptional scoring rate of 0.9 goals per game.

Angulo came into the FC Goa squad as a replacement for their departing striker Ferran Corominas. He has acted as the perfect target-man for his side. His incisive on-the-ball skills and swift finishing abilities almost make it certain that he will find the net yet again against Jamshedpur FC.