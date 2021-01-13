FCG vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 14th, 2020

Matchday 12 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 throws up a thrilling clash as FC Goa face off against Jamshedpur FC. The clash between the two ISL playoffs hopefuls will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

Currently, FC Goa are placed on the fourth spot in the ISL table with 15 points from ten matches. They have won two out of their last three fixtures in the competition.

Jamshedpur FC are behind the Gaurs, in the sixth position, on the ISL standings. With 13 points from ten matches, the Red Miners can overtake their opponents with a win.

When these two sides last met, the match ended in a 2-1 win for FC Goa. Considering the recent form of the two teams, the Gaurs will fancy their chances of going for a repeat against Jamshedpur FC at home.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

The only way is up to the 🔝#JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/A1i5cSDjp3 — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) January 12, 2021

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Alexander Jesuraj, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia (C), Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: January 14, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

FCG vs JFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL encounter between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - TP Rehenesh (GK), Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Aitor Monroy, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Nerijus Valskis, Igor Angulo

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Nerijus Valskis

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Mohammed Nawaz (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Aitor Monroy, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia, Nerijus Valskis, Igor Angulo

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Igor Angulo