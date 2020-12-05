Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL 2020-21 match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC

The double header action carries on in the Indian Super League (ISL) as the weekend brings forth an exciting clash between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC. The match will be held at the Gaurs' home ground Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando will be hopeful of his first ISL win when the Gaurs play their fourth match. They have been playing considerably well but have been unlucky with a couple of draws and a loss in the competition. Ferrando has a packed attacking unit with the Spaniard Igor Angulo leading the line. At their next home encounter, they will hope to finally get three points on the ISL standing

Kerala Blasters FC are in a similar situation as the FC Goa when it comes to results in their ISL 2020-21 campaign. They have lost one match and drawn two, with two goals scored and three goals conceded. Head coach Kibu Vicuna has been dealt a big blow with the loss of his talismanic midfielder Sergio Cidoncha to injury for an extended period of the ISL season ahead. The Blasters will have to overcome his absence in the midfield and back their talented ISL squad to come out on top against FC Goa.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Advertisement

𝙸𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚣𝚘𝚗𝚎 😤 #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/c6qWSlsweC — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 3, 2020

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra, Nongdomba Naorem, Gary Hooper

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC

Date: December 6, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL 2020-21 match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Nawaz, Ivan Gonzalez, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Gary Hooper, Igor Angulo

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Gary Hooper

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Albino Gomes, Saviour Gama, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Vicente Gomez, Nongdomba Naorem, Gary Hooper, Igor Angulo

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Gary Hooper