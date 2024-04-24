FC Goa (FCG) will host Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in the first leg of the ISL semi-final fixture later today, Wednesday, April 24, at 7:30 pm IST.

FC Goa finished third in the group stage and come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC in the playoffs. The team seems to be in good shape having won their last four enocunters.

However, in terms of head-to-head, Mumbai City FC have a slight upper hand, having been undefeated by the Gaurs in 10 matches now.

Mumbai City FC meanwhile, were on a song having won eight out of nine before losing out to Mohan Bagan in the final gameday of this season, thereby also missing out on the ISL shield. Petr Kratky will hope his boys can turn things around and show a postive result in this important fixture.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC , ISL 2023-24

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, Goa

Date & Time: April 24, 2024, 07.30pm IST

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Probable 11

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Boris Singh Thangjam, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Mohammad Yasir, and Carlos Martinez

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Tiri, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia, Yoell van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Alberto Noguera, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

#Fantasy Team Suggestion 1

Phurba Lachenpa, Jay Gupta, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowlin Borges, Noah Sadoui, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Captain: Noah Sadoui Vice-captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte

#Fantasy Team Suggestion 2

Phurba Lachenpa, Seriton Fernandes, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Tiri, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Borja Herrera, Mohammed Yasir, Yoell Van Nieff, Carlos Martinez

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte Vice-captain: Carlos Martinez