FCG vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's ISL match - March 5th, 2021

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will square off in the first leg of their 2020-21 ISL semi-final clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Friday. The match is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

FC Goa have scored 31 goals in their 20 matches and conceded 23 times. Their striker Igor Angulo has found the net 13 times this season and is only behind ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna in the ISL Golden Boot race.

Mumbai City FC have scored the highest number of goals in the league phase of the competition (35). Their strike duo of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre have contributed to 19 of those goals.

Mumbai City FC finished the ISL 2020-21 league phase in the top spot, with their last win being over heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday. They would look to take that momentum into the knockout rounds.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Mohammad Nawaz, Shubham Das, Naveen Kumar, James Donachie, Sanson Pereira, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Mohammad Ali, Adil Khan, Leander D' Cunha, Sarineo Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaokar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chothe

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, James Donachie, Adil Khan, Mohamed Ali, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alexander Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Igor Angulo

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mohamad Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Jackichand Sin, Adam Le Fondre

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL Semifinal 1, first leg

Date: 05 March, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

MCFC vs FCG Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion for the ISL clash between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Dheeraj Singh, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai, James Donachie, Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Adam Le Fondre, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

Captain - Adam Le Fondre, Vice-captain - Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Adam Le Fondre, Igor Angulo,

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-captain - Hugo Boumous