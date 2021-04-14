FCG vs RAY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Asian Champions League Match – April 14th, 2021

FC Goa will lock horns with Al Rayyan SC in their first AFC Champions League 2021 group stage match at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Wednesday.

The Gaurs are the first Indian club to play in the AFC Champions League and will look to leave their mark behind with an excellent performance in the league. They go into this game after training intensely for a month.

FC Goa haven't lost any of their last five ISL fixtures and will carry their positive momentum into this game as well.

Al Rayyan SC, on the other hand, finished third in the Qatar Stars League and have two wins and two losses in their last five fixtures. The remaining game ended in a draw.

Both clubs will look to start their 2021 AFC Champions League campaign on a bright note. They'll give it their all to grab those full points that are at stake.

Also Read | AFC Champions League 2021: When and where to watch FC Goa vs Al Rayyan SC

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita

Advertisement

Al Rayyan SC

Fahad Baker, Saud Abdullah, Abdullah El Rady, Mohammed Alaa Eldin, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Dame Traore, Khalid Muftah, Yousif Umar Din, Mohammad Jumaa, Mubarak Al Nasser, Franck Kom, Abdulaziz Hatem, Mouafak Awad, AbdulRahman Al Hazari, Khalid Al Sabah, Hadi Ali Tabasideh, AbdulRahmanAl Karby, Yacine Brahimi, Naif Abdulraheem Al-Hadhrami, Yohan Boli, Ali Farydoon, AbdulAziz Al Hasia, Taeem Al Abdullah.

Predicted Playing XI

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Alexandro Romario Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Ishan Pandita.

Al Rayyan SC

Fahad Younes (GK), Shoja Khalilzadeh, Dame Traore, Khalid Muftah, Yousif Umar Din, Franck Kom, Abdulaziz Hatem, Mouafak Awad, Yacine Brahimi, Naif Abdulraheem Al-Hadhrami, Yohan Boli.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Al Rayyan SC

Date: April 14, 2021, at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa

FCG vs RAY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCG vs RAY Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dheeraj Singh, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Dame Traore, Saviour Gama, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Abdulaziz Hatem, Yacine Brahimi, Yohan Boli.

Captain: Yacine Brahimi Vice-Captain: Edu Bedia

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fahad Baker, Ivan Gonzalez, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Dame Traore, Ishan Pandita, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Abdulaziz Hatem, Yacine Brahimi, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Captain: Jorge Ortiz Mendoza Vice-Captain: Brandon Fernandes