FCG vs RAY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Asian Champions League Match – April 14th, 2021

FC Goa will lock horns with Al Rayyan SC in their first AFC Champions League 2021 group stage match at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Wednesday.
The Gaurs are the first Indian club to play in the AFC Champions League and will look to leave their mark behind with an excellent performance in the league. They go into this game after training intensely for a month.
FC Goa haven't lost any of their last five ISL fixtures and will carry their positive momentum into this game as well.
Al Rayyan SC, on the other hand, finished third in the Qatar Stars League and have two wins and two losses in their last five fixtures. The remaining game ended in a draw.
Both clubs will look to start their 2021 AFC Champions League campaign on a bright note. They'll give it their all to grab those full points that are at stake.
Squads to choose from
FC Goa
Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita
Al Rayyan SC
Fahad Baker, Saud Abdullah, Abdullah El Rady, Mohammed Alaa Eldin, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Dame Traore, Khalid Muftah, Yousif Umar Din, Mohammad Jumaa, Mubarak Al Nasser, Franck Kom, Abdulaziz Hatem, Mouafak Awad, AbdulRahman Al Hazari, Khalid Al Sabah, Hadi Ali Tabasideh, AbdulRahmanAl Karby, Yacine Brahimi, Naif Abdulraheem Al-Hadhrami, Yohan Boli, Ali Farydoon, AbdulAziz Al Hasia, Taeem Al Abdullah.
Predicted Playing XI
FC Goa
Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Alexandro Romario Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Ishan Pandita.
Al Rayyan SC
Fahad Younes (GK), Shoja Khalilzadeh, Dame Traore, Khalid Muftah, Yousif Umar Din, Franck Kom, Abdulaziz Hatem, Mouafak Awad, Yacine Brahimi, Naif Abdulraheem Al-Hadhrami, Yohan Boli.
Match Details
Match: FC Goa vs Al Rayyan SC
Date: April 14, 2021, at 10:30 PM IST
Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa
FCG vs RAY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dheeraj Singh, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Dame Traore, Saviour Gama, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Abdulaziz Hatem, Yacine Brahimi, Yohan Boli.
Captain: Yacine Brahimi Vice-Captain: Edu Bedia
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fahad Baker, Ivan Gonzalez, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Dame Traore, Ishan Pandita, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Abdulaziz Hatem, Yacine Brahimi, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza
Captain: Jorge Ortiz Mendoza Vice-Captain: Brandon Fernandes