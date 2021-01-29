FCG vs SCEB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

FC Goa will hope to extend their seven-match unbeaten run when they host SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. The game will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Despite losing to Mumbai City FC in their last match, SC East Bengal have looked a cohesive unit in recent games. FC Goa, on the other hand, have been consistent throughout the season and are in a great position to finish in the top four.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for the Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between FC Goa and SC East Bengal.

#3 Jacques Maghoma

Jacques Maghoma in action against Mumbai City FC in the ISL. (Image: SC East Bengal Media)

Jacques Maghoma has been one of the few impactful players at SC East Bengal in their debut ISL season. The 33-year-old has been used as a natural winger, a centralised playmaker, and also a secondary striker by Robbie Fowler.

Maghoma, who has decent ball control skills, likes to run down the left-wing before cutting inside and having a go at goal. He has three goals and an assist to his name in 13 ISL appearances.

Sweating it out on Republic Day!



Preparations are on for our reverse fixture against FC Goa, slated to be played on Friday. 🔴🟡#ChhilamAchiThakbo #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #LetsFootball #ISL pic.twitter.com/7wgPl0VEJ3 — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) January 26, 2021

#2 Bright Enobakhare

Bright Enobakhare has been a revelation for SC East Bengal. (Image: ISL)

Bright Enobakhare has transformed SC East Bengal ever since he joined the club in a mid-season move in January. The Nigerian's exemplary ball control and dribbling abilities have allowed the Kolkata giants to have some width and gap in the wings to work with.

Enobakhare has thus far scored twice, including a stupendous effort against FC Goa in the corresponding fixture. He also has one assist to his name. The 22-year-old's quick runs down the middle and sheer trickery on the ball will keep the FC Goa defenders on their toes.

#1 Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Jorge Ortiz is being used as a dynamic playmaker and a striker by Juan Ferrando. (Image: ISL)

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has been one of the best imports to the ISL this season. The Spaniard is a versatile player and can be deployed as a winger, an attacking playmaker, a secondary striker, and also as a centre-forward. Mendoza's ability to play at multiple positions makes him an automatic starter for Juan Ferrando.

He has scored five goals in 13 ISL matches and has replaced Igor Angulo as FC Goa's primary striker. The 28-year-old has immense pace and likes to keep testing the goalkeepers with regular shots on target.