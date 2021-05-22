Football coaches in Jammu and Kashmir indulge in virtual workshops amidst lockdown measures in the state

On-field football activities have been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir for the time being, owing to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. However, coaches across the state were handed a golden opportunity to keep themselves in touch with the game by attending a virtual workshop earlier this week.

A first-of-its-kind for coaches in the northern state, the three-day program was organized by the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) in collaboration with the Association of Indian Football Coaches (AIFC) to enhance their knowledge base and skills.

32 coaches from several areas including Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag Kathua, Shopia, Budgam and Baramula benefitted from the scheme, where the participants interacted with domain experts on different aspects of their role.

Also Read: From kicking footballs around public parks to the brink of India U-16 selection: The Thomas Cherian story

During the two-hour sessions attended by the coaches, they were provided with insights into the code of conduct expected from them towards players, referees, players, fellow coaches and parents. They were also able to gain insights on how to create an impression through appropriate behavior and effective communication, passing on life skills to their students such as discipline, respect and exercising self-control.

Apart from which, aspiring managers were imparted knowledge regarding player scouting and planning training sessions with clear objectives and discipline, and at the same time creating a positive environment. Sharing knowledge regarding the protection of children under their supervision from emotional, physical, psychological, sexual and financial exploitation was also one of the main agendas explained in the workshop.

“In the four years I have spent working as a team manager and assistant coach, this was honestly the first such workshop I attended. There were a lot of things I wasn’t aware of before that I learned through the experiences other coaches shared. Our focus is on talent identification among children in the 8-10 year age group, which was the primary reason behind starting our football school. We also focus on our relationships with their parents so we’re able to guide the youth in the right direction,” said Sameer Gowhar from the Sports Council Football Academy in Anantnag.

"The workshop was extremely useful for coaches such as me, who are keen to stay updated with the latest developments in the game. I look forward to more such initiatives and am hopeful that we can implement our learnings towards development of the game in our respective districts,” added Rajinder Singh Badhwal, Head Coach, Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council Football Academy in Kathua.

The workshops were conducted by two high profile names in Indian football – Mehrajuddin Wadoo, a former Indian international and Sajid Dar, former coach of the Indian national youth team as well as the national women’s team, giving the coaches an opportunity to gain valuable information from the veterans.

Wadoo, who hails from Srinagar, boasts a trophy-laden career during which he’s won the Federation Cup, IFA Shield and Nehru Cup. Having played 32 matches for the national team, the retired footballer now serves as the assistant coach of ISL side Hyderabad FC alongside other engagements. Sajid Dar represented Jammu and Kashmir in the Santosh Trophy during the playing days and is an AIFF 'C' License Coach Educator and an AFC 'A' License holder.

“There are some good coaches around who are already doing a great job but we need to reach out to places where we don’t have any qualified coaches,” explained Dar “That is why we invited physical education teachers and former footballers also to be part of this workshop, because we strongly believe that they can do a great job in developing a football culture from an early age,” stated Dar.

There are over 100 clubs in Jammu and Kashmir that participate at the district level

With a four division football hierarchy, Jammu and Kashmir have over 100 clubs that participate at the district level. Meanwhile, I-League club Real Kashmir FC and second division I-League Lonestar Kashmir FC have already changed the landscape of football in the state, with youngsters daring to take up the sport professionally in the future.

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council have opened up 22 centers across the state which have trained over 6000 kids. In fact, one of their academies has been graded with three stars by the AIFF, while two of its players are now part of the U-15 and U-16 national squads. Teams from these academies feature in various youth leagues around the country alongside colts from Real Kashmir and Lonestar Kashmir.

Likewise, the workshop was organized to improve the football ecosystem around the country and also to help recognize the untapped talents in the Jammu and Kashmir region.