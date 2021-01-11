Gokulam Kerala FC named most valuable I-League club ahead of Mohammedan SC and Real Kashmir FC 

Gokulam Kerala FC have recently been named I-League's most valuable club by German sports media outlet, Transfermarkt. The Malabarians topped the list with a market value of ₹22.70 crore.

Gokulam pulled off a slew of high-profile signings in the pre-season, including those of Ghanaian duo of Mohamed Awal and Dennis Antwi. They also secured the services of highly-rated frontman Philip Adjah on the eve of their I-League season opener.

The newly-promoted Mohammedan SC are placed second. The historic Kolkata club has a market value of ₹19.78 crore. The Black Panthers added Mohammed Fatau, Raphael Onwrebe, and Willis Plaza to their ranks ahead of the new season.

They are followed by Real Kashmir FC on third. Real Kashmir, which is the only football club from Kashmir to feature in any first division league in India, has a value of ₹18.95 crore. The club, which finished fourth last season amid being promoted from I-League 2nd in 2018, signed Zohib Islam Amiri and Aser Pierrick Dipanda to bolster their ranks.

Churchill Brothers SC are placed fourth. The Margao-based club is valued at ₹ 17.70 crore, having brought in Slovenian striker Luka Majcen in October.

2016-17 I-League champions Aizawl FC are fifth with a market value of ₹16.24 crore. They roped in Princewill Emeka Olariche from fellow Northeast club Trau FC (Tiddim Road Athletic Union Football Club). Trau FC who are valued at 14.37 crore and are placed sixth. They have brought in Tajikistan starlet Komron Tursunov as Emeka's replacement.

Chennai City FC, who won the 2018-19 edition of the I-League, also share a similar market value of ₹14.37 crore. Chennai snapped up ISL proven holding-midfielder Shankar Sampingiraj ahead of the new season.

Roundglass Punjab FC and Sudeva Delhi FC follow, and are valued at ₹13.74 crore and 11.87 crore respectively. Punjab had a busy transfer window with a staggering 28 incomings (including Sumit Passi, Sanju Pradhan, Joseba Beitia) and zero departures, while Delhi brought in Lalramhmunmawia and Pintu Mahata to bolster their backline.

Imphal-based Neroca FC and AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows FC complete the bottom two. The former, who brought in Nathaniel Garcia from Gokulam Kerala, is valued at ₹8.33 crore, while the latter's value is undisclosed.

The I-League kicked-off on January 9th, Mohammedan SC beat Sudeva Delhi FC 1-0 in the season premiere. Gokulam Kerala also began their campaign yesterday, suffering a 2-1 loss to neighbours Chennai City FC in the final game of the opening day.

Most valuable I-League clubs

Gokulam Kerala FC - 22.70 crore

Mohammedan SC - 19.78 crore

Real Kashmir FC - 18.95 crores

Churchill Brothers SC - 17.70 crore

Aizawl FC - 16.24 crore

Trau FC - 14.37 crore

Chennai City FC - 14.37 crore

RoundGlass Punjab FC - 13.74 crore

Sudeva Delhi FC - 11.87 crore

Neroca FC - 8.33 crore

Indian Arrows FC - Not available