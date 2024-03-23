Gokulam Kerala FC vs Delhi FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Gokulam Kerala FC and Delhi FC will square off in an I-League 2023-24 match at the EMS Stadium in Kerala on March 23, Saturday.

Gokulam Kerala FC lost their previous game against Sreenidi Deccan 2-1 on March 17. Nikola Stojanović scored the opener for Kerala, but Deccan scored two goals in the second half to grab all three points. Gokulam are currently fifth in the I-League points table with 10 wins and five losses from 21 matches.

On the other hand, Delhi FC have failed to secure a victory in their previous five matches, with their latest game against Real Kashmir resulting in a 1-1 draw. Defender Gurtej Singh opened the scoring for Delhi, but an own goal from Anwar Ali leveled the proceedings.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Delhi FC Match Details

Match: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Delhi FC

Date and Time: March 23, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kerala

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Delhi FC Head-to-Head

Gokulam Kerala FC have met Delhi FC only once this season. They defeated Delhi by a 2-1 margin during the reverse fixture in February 2024.

Matches Played: 1

Gokulam Kerala FC Won: 1

Delhi FC Won: -

Draw: -

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Delhi FC Probable XI

Gokulam Kerala FC

Bishorjit Singh (GK), Nidhin Krishna, Laishram Johnson Singh, Bouba Aminou, Akhil Praveen, Jonatan Viera Otero, Nikola Stojanovic, Noufal Noufal, Abhijith Abhijith, Christy Davis, Alejandro Sánchez López

Delhi FC

Naveen Kumar (GK), Gurtej Singh, Alisher Holmurodov, Anwar Ali, Vinil Poojary, Pape Gassama, Rahul Rawat, Bhupinder Singh, Sérgio Barboza da Silva Júnior, Balwant Singh, Bali Gagandeep

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Delhi FC Match Prediction

Gokulam Kerala FC are having a better campaign than Delhi FC, having won 10 out of 21 games. On the other hand, Delhi have lost 11 out of 20 games while two ended in draws.

Kerala had beaten Delhi in the reverse fixture and will look to replicate the success in the upcoming encounter.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala FC are expected to win.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Delhi FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel