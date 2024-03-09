Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Gokulam Kerala will be up against Real Kashmir in the I-League 2023-24 match at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Sunday, March 10.

Gokulam Kerala are having a great season so far, having won nine out of 18 games, including three at their home ground (EMS Stadium). However, they are coming off a 3-2 loss against the table toppers Mohammedan SC.

On the other hand, Real Kashmir are also having a fine campaign, standing second in the I-league 2023-24 points table with 10 wins in 17 games. They defeated Sreenidi Deccan in their most recent encounter by 3-2. Gnohoré Krizo scored two goals for Kashmir while Ifham Tariq Mir scored one.

Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir Match Details

Match: Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir

Date and Time: March 10, 07.00 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode

Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir Head-to-Head

Gokulam Kerala and Real Kashmir have met on nine occasions out of which Kerala have won two games while four ended in a tie. Real Kashmir have won three games, including one this season.

Matches Played: 9

Gokulam Kerala Won: 2

Real Kashmir Won: 3

Draw: 4

Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir Probable XI

Gokulam Kerala

Avilash Paul, Salam Ranjan Singh, Nidhin Krishna, Abdul Hakku, Muhammed Saheef, Akhil Praveen, P. Rishad, Noufal Noufal, Abhijith Abhijith, Sourav Sourav, and Alejandro Sánchez López (c).

Real Kashmir

Albino Gomes, Pawan Kumar, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Eli Sabia Filho, Jagdeep Singh, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Kean Lewis, Faysal Shayesteh, Rosenberg Gabriel, Rilwan Hassan, and William Alves de Oliveira.

Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir Match Prediction

Gokulam Kerala and Real Kashmir have a closely contested head-to-head record with Kerala winning two and Kashmir winning three out of nine games. However, Kerala have won two out of the last four head-to-head games while one ended in a tie.

Both teams have won three out of the last five games but looking at the recent head-to-head record, Gokulam are likely to prevail in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala are expected to win.

Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel