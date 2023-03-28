After securing a 1-0 victory over Myanmar, India are all set to battle the Kyrgyz Republic at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday, March 28. The Blue Tigers could clinch the Hero Tri-Nation Tournament trophy if they manage to avoid defeat.

Igor Stimac’s side showcased their attacking intent in the first game and despite the narrow margin of the scoreline, they deserved their victory. However, they will face a tough challenge against the White Falcons, who are ranked 12 places above them in the FIFA rankings.

Aleksandr Krestinin's side have gone from strength to strength in recent years and have posted constant improvements. The Kyrgyz Republic, however, will enter this match on the back of a stalemate against Myanmar.

The intense game saw both teams push hard to secure a victory, but Myanmar took the lead in the 82nd minute. Krestinin's troops then bounced back and scored an injury-time equalizer to give themselves a shot at winning the Hero Tri-Nation competition.

They will, however, look to improve their performance against India, with the game set to be an exciting tactical affair.

On that note, let’s take a comprehensive look at their style of play, recent results, and their key players who could pose problems for the Blue Tigers.

Kyrgyz Republic’s playing style

Russian coach Aleksandr Krestinin has been in charge of the team for almost a decade. They took flight on the international stage once he arrived as they rose from 201st to 75th in the FIFA rankings in the space of just five years.

Under Krestinin, the Kyrgyz Republic have played an attractive brand of football with an impetus on short and quick passing to utilize the pace of their players out wide. Additionally, they are a well-marshaled unit at the back.

India certainly have an uphill task against an opponent who has performed immensely in the past few years. In his press conference ahead of the tournament, Igor Stimac opened up about the White Falcons' style of play.

Speaking to AIFF Media, he said:

"Kyrgyz Republic are a very well-organised side. They are better ranked than us. They play very good quality football.

"I was watching their game against Russia. They played wonderful football against such a strong and competitive side. They have many quality players with strength and speed. It's going to be very interesting. "

Kyrgyz Republic's recent form

The Kyrgyz Republic have had a mixed run of results over the past year. They have won two, drawn two, and lost once in their last five games, with the sole defeat coming against Russia in a friendly.

Their last competitive fixture was back in June during the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. They won against Singapore and Myanmar and drew against Tajikistan.

Kyrgyz Republic’s key players

Quite a few players have caught the eye in recent games, but skipper Shukurov Alimardon is certainly their talisman. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has been a key feature in the side and his blend of skill, vision, and flair has been on display on several occasions.

Central midfielder Atabaev Erbol is another player who has the potential to make defense-splitting passes. Erbol was previously a part of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy and currently plays for Russian club Dynamo Makhachkala.

India will have their task cut out, but Myanmar have shown that the White Falcons can be exploited at the back. Igor Stimac undoubtedly has the weapons to pose a threat and will hope to seal the Hero Tri-Nation tournament on Tuesday.

Poll : 0 votes