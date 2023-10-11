Guide to opposition: All you need to know about India's opponents Malaysia | Merdeka Tournament 2023

Following a disappointing King’s Cup, the Indian men’s national team are gearing up for action during the second international break of the season. They are set to participate in the 2023 Merdeka Tournament and will face Malaysia on Friday, October 13, at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Anticipation for this game is sky-high, and a substantial crowd, potentially including Indian supporters, is expected to be in attendance.

India have not won the Merdeka Tournament in the past, finishing as runners-up twice in 1959 and 1964. This time, Igor Stimac will aim to make history, considering this competition is a vital preparation for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where India will face Qatar and Kuwait.

With Palestine’s withdrawal, there are now only three teams, and Tajikistan received a bye, meaning either India or Malaysia will play them in the final.

Stimac has picked a string squad, and the return of skipper Sunil Chhetri, who missed the King’s Cup, is a welcome addition. However, they will face a Malaysian side, who despite being ranked 134th in the FIFA rankings, pose a significant threat to the Blue Tigers.

With that in mind, let’s delve into India’s opponents, Malaysia.

Malaysia – Recent form

Over the past year, Malaysia has shown remarkable form under South Korean head coach Kim Pan-gon. They participated in the AFF Championship early in the year, reaching the semi-finals for the first time in nearly a decade.

During the tournament, they secured victories against Myanmar, Laos, and Singapore. Despite defeating Thailand in the first leg of the semi-finals, they failed to reach the finals, as Thailand won 3-1 on aggregate.

Since the tournament, Malaysia have played five international matches and remained unbeaten in all of them. Notably, they secured a resounding 10-0 victory over Papua New Guinea in June and managed to draw against Syria and China, who are ranked 93rd and 80th in the world, respectively.

Under Kim Pan-gon’s guidance, Malaysia have won 15 out of the 23 games they have played. This progress is particularly significant given their strategy of recruiting foreign-born players into the team over the last decade, which is now bearing fruit.

Additionally, Malaysia have secured qualification for the AFC Asian Cup, where they are grouped with South Korea, Jordan, and Bahrain.

Malaysia's key players

Since Malaysia have recruited Malaysian-origin players from various countries, the team are diverse and are consistently improving. Among the standout performers, one should keep an eye on center-back Dion Cools, who has previously represented multiple European clubs and the Belgium Under-21 team.

In 2021, he switched his allegiance to Malaysia and has led their defense since then. Cools boasts an impressive club career with Belgian first-division side Club Brugge and Danish outfit FC Midtjylland, and has played in the UEFA Champions League as well. His wealth of experience at the highest level makes him a formidable presence in Malaysia’s defense.

In attack, the name Arif Aiman certainly stands out. He is widely regarded as one of the most promising talents in Asian football and has been a crucial figure for his club, Johor Darul Ta’zim, in Malaysia. At just 21 years old, the tricky winger has already notched five goals for his country.

Expand Tweet

Another player worth watching is the attacking midfielder Paulo Josue, who recently switched nationalities to represent Malaysia.

The 34-year-old has made an immediate impact for Malaysia, scoring four goals in just six games. His seven-year tenure at Kaula Lampur City underscores his experience, and his creative ability poses a significant threat that the Blue Tigers need to monitor closely.

India vs Malaysia: Head-to-head record

The head-to-head record between these two teams has been close, but Malaysia hold the edge with ten wins to their name, while India have secured seven victories. The game has also resulted in a draw on seven occasions.

The most recent game took place in 2011, with India prevailing over Malaysia 3-2, courtesy of a brace by none other than Sunil Chhetri. The last time they clashed in the Merdeka Cup was in 2001 when Malaysia emerged victorious with a scoreline of 2-1.

While India enter this fixture as favorites, Malaysia, backed by their home support and the quality of their players, present a competitive challenge and the potential to trouble the Blue Tigers.