'Happy to score from the right-wing position,' says Mumbai City FC forward Modou Sougou | ISL 2019-20

Mumbai City FC picked up their first home win of the 2019-20 season of the ISL and it was in large part due to Senegalese forward Modou Sougou. The 35-year-old's brace ensured the Islanders picked up a 2-1 win over the bottom-placed Hyderabad FC as they moved to the fourth spot in the points table behind Bengaluru FC, on goal difference.

The striker waited in the box to blast home a low cross from Diego Costa in the 6th minute before chipping the ball past Kamaljit Singh in the final quarter of the game after trapping a diagonal long ball from Bidyananda Singh. Thus, he became the thirteenth different player to score a goal for Mumbai City FC.

I am very happy as a team. This is our first home win, so it was very important for us. We will come back stronger now that we have more games in our home.

Sarthak Golui was given his marching orders when the team was leading 1-0 after picking up a second yellow card. Hyderabad FC, too, came out as a stronger unit after the interval but the Islanders did just enough to eke out the contest. Sougou not only helped his team in defence but also scored a goal that acted as insurance.

The second half was very difficult because we were playing with one man less. They even had more possession. They put one more striker in the later stages. They improved a lot after the break. You have to do your job and help to defend as well. I was playing in the wing and I also had to help Sauvik (Chakrabarty). If you are playing with ten players, it becomes difficult in the sense, the opponent always pushes the ball in your area. But, I think we did our job well. We deserved to win and collect all the three points.

Sougou played as a central striker last season for Mumbai City FC and pumped 12 goals in 18 matches. This season, the coach Jorge Costa has deployed him as a right-winger. Before their match against Hyderabad FC, the former Marseille striker had bagged two assists. And, on Sunday, he replied with two goals.

Yes, I am happy that I scored from the right-wing position. In the paper, the striker has more possibility to score goals because he is always in the box. And, the wingers, they have more possibility to give assists. For the balance of the team, the coach wants me to play as a winger. But, I did my job and got a goal as well. If I can score, I will score. But, the most important part is to play a good game and help your team to win.

Mumbai face ATK on the 4th of January, who are positioned second in the table. Sougou believes they are a difficult side to beat but with meticulous planning, they could be outfoxed.

I don't know much how we will prepare for the game against ATK. Tonight is all about celebration. From tomorrow, we will start preparing for the game. But, we know this game will not be easy. They have a very good team. I think they are one of the best team in the league. But, we will be ready for the game.