HFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Bengaluru FC are set to take on Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) fixture on Thursday.

The two teams from South India will be aiming for the full three points at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama to stay in contention for a top four finish. Hyderabad FC are currently fourth on the ISL table with 18 points from 13 matches. On the other hand, Bengluru FC are ninth with 14 points from 13 outings.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain for the Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC.

#3 Halicharan Narzary

Halicharan Narzary's speed on the wings is a vital asset for the Nizams (Courtesy - ISL)

Indian winger Halicharan Narzary is one of the most influential players in Hyderabad FC's midfield. He usually plays on the left-flank and is known to take on defences with his marauding runs.

Narzary's speed and finishing ability are crucial for the Nizams' frontline. He has scored four goals in the present ISL campaign so far and always looks dangerous going forward.

The 26-year-old is a good crosser of the ball too, and his all-round attacking prowess makes him a good fantasy football asset.

#2 Cleiton Silva

Cleiton Silva has made a big impact since making his debut this season (Courtesy - ISL)

Brazilian winger Cleiton Silva was signed by Bengaluru FC at the start of the season to add flair to their already stacked attacking unit. Since making his debut for the Blues, the 33-year-old has continually impressed with his performances.

Silva has already scored four goals and provided two assists in his debut ISL campaign so far. Alongside Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth and Udanta Singh, he is part of one of the most formidable attacking units in the entire league.

Besides being the joint-highest goalscorer for Bengaluru FC, he is also topping the assists chart for his side. With a penchant for goal and the right pass, Silva is surely a top pick for your fantasy football squad.

#1 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana is the leading goal scorer for the Hyderabad FC side (Courtesy - ISL)

Aridane Santana is the Hyderabad FC player around whom their entire attack is built. The Spanish striker, who is the highest goalscorer for the Nizams this season, is fifth in the overall ISL list, with six goals to his name in 12 matches.

Santana is a well-built striker who uses his physicality well to make his presence felt in and around the box. Owing to his aerial prowess, he is a real threat from set-piece situations too.

In the clash between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC, Aridane Santana is our top pick to choose as your Dream11 captain or vice-captain.