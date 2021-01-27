HFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 28th, 2021

Matchday 15 presents another exciting clash in the ISL 2020-21 season as Hyderabad FC take on Bengaluru FC. The midweek encounter will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Hyderabad FC are presently fourth on the ISL standings with a tally of 18 points from thirteen matches. Their opponents, Bengaluru FC are three rungs below, in the seventh place, with 14 points from the same number of matches.

Hyderabad FC will have the advantage going into this clash, considering their recent form in the ISL. The Nizams are unbeaten in their last five matches.

In contrast, Bengaluru FC haven't had a win in their last seven games. However, one can never count out the former champions from making a strong comeback.

Squads to Choose From

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

Bengaluru FC

Advertisement

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

Tonight's result keeps Bengaluru in seventh place, four points adrift of the playoff spots, with seven games left to play in the League stages. #BFCOFC #HeroISL #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/ozycCPmk4y — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 24, 2021

Predicted Playing XI

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Parag Shrivas, Rahul Bheke, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Luis Sastre, Mohammad Yasir, Aridane Santana

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL Match No. 74

Date: January 28, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium

BFC vs HFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL encounter between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Ashish Rai, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana, Sunil Chhetri

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Cleiton Silva

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Odei Onaindia, Ashish Rai, Cleiton Silva, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana, Sunil Chhetri

Captain - Sunil Chhetri, Vice-Captain - Joel Chianese