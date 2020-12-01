Dream11 tips for the ISL 2020-21 clash between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC

The third round of fixtures continues on in the Indian Super League (ISL) as Hyderabad FC take on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Hyderabad FC have started off well in this season's ISL with a win over Odisha FC and a draw against former champions Bengaluru FC. The team has seen a resurgence after a dismal debut in ISL 2019-20.

The Nizams have utilized their young Indian players to their advantage with Ashish Rai and Akash Mishra playing as full-backs. The versatile Nikhil Poojary has been deployed on the attacking flanks after having played in defence in their first ISL match this season.

They have the reliable Aridane Santana leading their attack and Joao Victor commanding the midfield.

Jamshedpur FC are yet to get a win in their ISL 2020-21 campaign after losing against Chennaiyin FC and drawing against Odisha FC. They will aim to put the disappointment behind them and clinch their maiden victory in the competition.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

Advertisement

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Nikhil Poojary, Hitesh Sharma, Aridane Santana

Jamshedpur FC

Pawan Kumar, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis

Advertisement

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: December 02, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Subrata Paul, Odei Onaindia, Ashish Rai, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Aridane Santana, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Aridane Santana

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Subrata Paul, Chinglensana Singh, Ashish Rai, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Adil Khan, Joao Victor, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Aridane Santana, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Nerijus Valskis