Hyderabad FC are set to face off against SC East Bengal in their fifth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan located in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Hyderabad FC have been on an unbeaten run in their second ISL campaign, putting behind the disappointment of their dismal debut season. The Nizams started ISL 2020-21 with a win over Odisha FC. They followed it up with three consecutive draws against Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, and ATK Mohun Bagan.

Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca will hope his side is able to capitalize on its positive momentum. Hyderabad FC have scored only three goals in four matches and will aim to be more clinical in front of the goal.

✍️ Hyderabad FC play @sc_eastbengal up next in a crunch clash at Vasco. We take a quick look at their form, the squads, key players and more...#HFCSCEB #LetsFootball #HarKadamNayaDum #HydKeHainHum #HyderabadFC 🟡⚫https://t.co/nDI8tdVGVb — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) December 14, 2020

SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler earned his first point in the ISL when they drew 0-0 against Jamshedpur FC. The Red and Golds started off their debut campaign in the ISL with three losses, conceding seven goals.

Fowler will miss the services of the experienced midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh after he was sent off against the Red Miners.

Looking to go a step further and bag our first win, against @HydFCOfficial in our 5th Hero ISL fixture at Tilak Maidan, at 7.30 PM tomorrow.



আগামীকাল আমরা আমাদের পঞ্চম হিরো আইএসএল ম্যাচে হায়দরাবাদ এফসি-র মুখোমুখি হবো, তিলক ময়দানে সন্ধ্যে ৭.৩০ টা থেকে। #ChhilamAchiThakbo pic.twitter.com/KkqE9Rn2vy — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 14, 2020

Here are 3 players who could be the captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Joao Victor

Joao Victor is a crucial player in the Hyderabad FC midfield (Courtesy - ISL)

Hyderabad FC's Brazilian midfielder Joao Victor has started off well in his debut ISL season, becoming a key player in their midfield. Victor operates in the central midfield and controls the tempo of the Hyderabad FC attack. With his keen eye for creating chances, Victor opens up spaces for the Nizams' attacking players.

He is also a threat from setpieces and scored from the penalty spot in their previous fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan. With the ability to score as well as assist, he can be a handy pick as the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

#2 Anthony Pilkington

Anthony Pilkington has been a creative outlet for East Bengal (Image - SC East Bengal Twitter)

Irishman Anthony Pilkington has been perhaps the only bright spot in an otherwise drab start for SC East Bengal. The team has failed to score in four ISL matches so far.

Pilkington has shown glimpses of his vast experience in European football and came close to scoring on a couple of occasions. He takes the setpieces for the Red and Golds, becoming a source for potential assists. It makes him the ideal choice for the role of captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana is the lead striker for Hyderabad FC (Image - Hyderabad FC Twitter)

Hyderabad FC striker Aridane Santana has scored two out of their three goals in the competition so far. He was signed from Odisha FC in the off-season to add steel to their attacking line.

Santana was rested in the clash against ATK Mohun Bagan and will be ready to fire on all cylinders against SC East Bengal. He is a strong choice for the captain or vice-captain's role in your Dream11 team.