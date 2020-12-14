Matchday 6 of the Indian Super League (ISL) brings forth an exciting clash as Hyderabad FC face off against SC East Bengal. The match will be held at Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa behind closed doors.

Hyderabad FC come into this encounter on the back of three straight draws against ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC, and Bengaluru FC. They are placed sixth on the ISL standings, with six points from four matches.

SC East Bengal have had a rough start to their debut ISL campaign, losing three matches in a row. They earned their first point in their previous ISL fixture against Jamshedpur FC. Midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh was sent off against Jamshedpur FC and will miss the action against the Nizams.

Squads to Choose From

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

SC East Bengal

Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Aridane Santana (C)

SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder (GK), Rana Gharami, Sehnaj Singh, Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal

Date: December 15, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

HFC vs SCEB Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Sankar Roy (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Ashish Rai, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Liston Colaco, Aridane Santana

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Anthony Pilkington

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Subrata Paul (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington, Mohammad Rafique, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma. Jeje Lalpekhlua, Aridane Santana

Captain - Joao Victor, Vice-Captain - Jeje Lalpekhlua