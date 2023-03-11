The first leg of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) semi-finals certainly delivered, with some intense football across both games. The margin for error at this stage is close to none, and the four teams unquestionably had that in the back of their minds during the first leg.

ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC hosted the first semi-final, with their opponents Bengaluru FC on a fine run of form. The two teams have experience in games involving high stakes, but it was the Blues who edged the Islanders with a scoreline of 1-0, courtesy of a second-half goal by Sunil Chhetri.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan visited ISL holders Hyderabad FC in a repeat of last season’s semi-final. The first leg of the tie ended with both sides failing to trouble the scoresheet. But it was a pulsating affair and the teams have everything to play for in the second leg on Monday, March 13.

On that note, let’s take a look at the hits and flops of the first leg of the 2022-23 ISL semi-final.

Hits

Cometh the hour, cometh the skipper

Going into the game, we expected Mumbai City FC to dominate possession while anticipating Bengaluru FC to stay in a low block and hit their opponents on the break. That is exactly how the game panned out as the Islanders put Simon Grayson's tenacious backline to the test.

As the game wore on, Grayson introduced Sunil Chhetri around the hour mark and the tie changed course. An end-to-end affair suited Bengaluru more than Mumbai, so it was the visitors’ turn to launch attacks.

Eventually, their efforts paid off with 12 minutes of regulation time left. Roshan Singh’s corner found Chhetri in the box, who cleverly glanced his header past a helpless Phurba Lachenpa.

In the face of immense pressure, Chhetri took charge and displayed an unparalleled level of composure and decisiveness that ultimately secured the win for his team.

Moreover, the 38-year-old could have scored more, but Lachenpa denied him on multiple occasions. However, Simon Grayson will be delighted with the result as his side take a slender lead in the second leg to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, March 12.

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan showcase their defensive class

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have performed supremely at the back. The two teams have conceded the least goals this season and their defense has come to their rescue when their attacks have struggled in front of the goal.

With the calibre of attacking talent that both sides possess, both defenses were challenged throughout the first leg. But they stood tall as the game eventually finished 0-0.

Odei Onaindia led the Nizams’ backline, while the likes of Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, and Nikhil Poojary stuck to their task. Meanwhile, Slavko Damjanovic was at the heart of the Mariners’ defending, ably supported by Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, and Asish Rai.

Additionally, the two goalkeepers – Vishal Kaith and Gurmeet Singh - were on top of their game, making huge saves to keep the scores level. This performance certainly implied the reason behind Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan’s success this campaign.

Flops

Mumbai City FC buckle under pressure

The expectations were high on Des Buckingham’s Mumbai City FC as they have played some flamboyant and eye-catching football throughout the league stages. They started the tie on the front foot, dominating possession, and came close to scoring in the first half.

However, once Bengaluru FC rode through the storm, the Islanders looked out of ideas. Their patterns were predictable and their star players failed to deliver. The Blues, on the other hand, upped the ante and eventually defeated them once again.

Momentum has proved to be a huge factor in games like this and Mumbai have lacked it in recent weeks. With three consecutive defeats, Buckingham will hope that his side can turn around their fortunes in the second leg.

ATK Mohun Bagan’s problems in front of goal

As mentioned above, both Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have been solid defensively. While the Nizams have shown quality to create chances consistently, the Mariners have struggled to penetrate their opponents.

Dimitri Petratos did not have a shot on goal till the 95th minute, while Hugo Boumous was largely anonymous in the first leg. Furthermore, Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco failed to step up once again.

Only the bottom three sides in the league have scored fewer goals than the Mariners, which clearly states their troubles. Although Juan Ferrando will be content with a stalemate, he will be aware of Hyderabad FC’s away record (seven wins in 10 games).

An enticing game ISL semi-final at the Salt Lake Stadium awaits. But considering ATK Mohun Bagan’s struggles to create chances and Hyderabad’s resilience at the back, the odds are certainly in the away side’s favor.

If Petratos and Boumous are marked out of the game, Ferrando will expect his Indian forwards to pick up the baton and deliver goals.

